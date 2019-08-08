Market Overview

Tilray Receives US Approval For CBD Imports, Says It Will Assist 2 NYU Studies
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 08, 2019 11:50am   Comments
Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) said Thursday that it has received approval from the United State government to import CBD and has successfully brought in a shipment to support two New York University School of Medicine clinical trials. 

The trials aim to test CBD as a treatment for patients with alcohol use disorder, or AUD, and post-traumatic stress disorder with AUD. 

Tilray’s GMP-certified, capsule-based CBD formulation will be used in the studies.

The double-blind studies will be led by NYU psychiatry professor Michael Bogenschutz, M.D. and Charles Marmar, M.D., the Lucius N. Littauer professor of psychiatry and chair of the department of psychiatry at NYU.

Bogenschutz will oversee the study on AUD. Marmar will lead the AUD and PTSD study.

Recruitment for both trials is expected to begin this summer.

Tilray shares were trading higher by 1.26% at $42.46 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

