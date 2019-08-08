Lavvan announced the appointment of Neil Closner as its new chief executive officer on Thursday.

Closner left his position as CEO of MedReleaf and will be joining Lavvan's team along with seven other members of MedReleaf’s leadership team, Lavvan said in a press release.

Lavvan is a cannabis producer "focused on the production of high-quality and reliably sourced cannabinoids for a range of end markets."

The company is collaborating with Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) on the development of fermentation-based technology that will add knowledge to the way cannabinoids can be applied within the industry. The companies anticipate that commercialization of their products will begin in 2020.

Former Lavvan CEO Etan Bendheim will become the company's president.

“My team and I are thrilled to be bringing our experience and focus to this transformative venture,” Closner said in a statement.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Amyris. The collaboration between Lavvan and Amyris is now set to revolutionize the cannabis industry."

Closner's résumé includes start-up, technology and health care experience.

MedReleaf was acquired by Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) for $2.5 billion in July 2018 in what became the industry’s single largest transaction between two cannabis companies.

“Neil and his team helped to birth the emerging global cannabis industry with MedReleaf, and they will now transform it with Lavvan," Bendheim said in a statement.

The following members of MedReleaf's former senior team are also joining Lavvan:

Alexia Blake, director, product development

Angelo Fefekos, senior vice president of regulatory affairs and quality assurance

Dr. Jeremy Friedberg, chief science officer

Istok Nahtigal, director of process sciences

Adam Noyek, senior vice president of operations

Ori Sher, director of infrastructure

Umar Syed, senior advisor for product strategy

