Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 6, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 4:16pm   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Gainers

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 4.49%, to close at $14.43.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 0.25%, to close at $7.97.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 9.15%, to close at $166.37, as analysts raised estimates after Epidiolex showed strong uptake.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares increased by 4.51% to close at $1.25.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 2.31%, to close at $105.83.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 2.88% to close at $3.57.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 13.09%, to close at $11.66.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 3.07% to close at $6.62.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 4.46%, eventually closing at $6.86.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 0.56%, to close at $32.21.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 0.91%, to close at $2.17.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 3.59% to close at $7.25.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 0.91%, eventually closing at $4.37.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 0.39%, to close at $3.17.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 1.01% to close at $9.78.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 1.65%, to close at $1.95.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 1.59%, to close at $5.57.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 0.78%, eventually closing at $14.01.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 1.41%, to close at $41.91, amid annoucements of expansion of its Pourtugal campus.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 4.64%, eventually closing at $2.26.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 2.92%, eventually closing at $4.99.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Related Links:

The Green Organic Dutchman Applies For Nasdaq Listing

KushCo Launches A Service To Connect CBD Companies And National Retailers

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why The Most Sizzling Investment Opportunities May Be In The STEM Of Cannabis
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 6, 2019
68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Despite Historic Market Performance, IMX Remains Relatively Unchanged
Aphria CEO Talks Earnings, Plans To Eliminate $5B Illicit Cannabis Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
-0.645
- 74.57%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$1.99
-1.0085
- 33.62%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.50
-0.5077
- 25.29%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
0.0046
+ 22.89%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.29
0.052
+ 21.76%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
-0.089
- 19.78%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.30
-0.79
- 19.32%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
-0.0609
- 18.98%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
0.03
+ 17.67%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0214
+ 16.16%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
0.0051
+ 15.64%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.78
0.1041
+ 15.4%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.19
-0.0313
- 14.4%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.82
-0.1326
- 13.97%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.75
1.44
+ 13.97%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0095
+ 13.48%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0061
- 13.17%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.001
- 12.2%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
-0.0467
- 12.08%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.89
0.091
+ 11.39%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0044
- 11%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.88
-0.0958
- 9.77%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.80
-0.0799
- 9.08%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
-0.012
- 8.58%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$164.48
12.06
+ 7.91%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.82
-0.07
- 7.87%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.004
- 7.69%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0054
- 7.57%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.58
0.18
+ 7.5%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.46
-0.0368
- 7.48%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.26
-0.02
- 7.14%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.66
0.11
+ 7.1%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.20
-0.1656
- 6.99%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.78
-0.058
- 6.96%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.001
- 6.73%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.63
-0.045
- 6.72%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.94
1.05
+ 6.61%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0003
- 6.38%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 6.35%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
-0.02
- 6.35%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.96
-0.13
- 6.22%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.45
-0.0956
- 6.19%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.20
-0.0786
- 6.15%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.31
-0.0192
- 5.92%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.32
0.0175
+ 5.77%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.19
-0.0109
- 5.4%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.37
3.22
+ 5.35%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.71
-0.0399
- 5.32%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
0.0145
+ 5.16%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0046
+ 5.11%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.39
-0.0208
- 5.07%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 5.02%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.74
-0.038
- 4.87%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
-0.0096
- 4.81%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.85
-0.345
- 4.8%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.09
-0.2056
- 4.78%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
0.0086
+ 4.66%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0093
- 4.46%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.15
-0.4224
- 4.41%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.86
-0.1305
- 4.36%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.69
-0.031
- 4.3%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.23
-0.01
- 4.26%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
0.01
+ 4.17%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.38
0.5706
+ 4.13%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
-0.0068
- 4.12%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
0.0249
+ 4.12%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.21
-0.31
- 4.12%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.53
-0.065
- 4.09%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.28
-0.054
- 4.06%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.86
-0.84
- 4.06%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.30
0.048
+ 3.84%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.36
0.71
+ 3.81%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
-0.0102
- 3.76%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
0.0071
+ 3.59%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.80
-0.4
- 3.57%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 3.57%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.97
-0.18
- 3.5%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0032
- 3.47%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
-0.0033
- 3.44%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.15
0.17
+ 3.41%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
0.0295
+ 3.39%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 3.23%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.54
-0.0507
- 3.19%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
0.0013
+ 3.14%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$106.62
3.1837
+ 3.08%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.63
-0.205
- 3%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.52
-0.14
- 3%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
0.0104
+ 2.94%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.83
-0.024
- 2.83%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.93
-0.0558
- 2.81%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0019
+ 2.79%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.001
- 2.78%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
-0.005
- 2.78%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.0019
+ 2.75%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.61
-0.045
- 2.72%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
-0.0122
- 2.71%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.08
-0.03
- 2.7%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.55
-0.1227
- 2.63%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.76
-0.29
- 2.62%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.83
-0.0217
- 2.55%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.78
0.14
+ 2.48%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.00
-0.05
- 2.44%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.25
-0.1274
- 2.37%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.06
0.07
+ 2.34%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
-0.0009
- 2.31%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
0.0005
+ 2.27%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.0048
- 2.23%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$10.68
0.225
+ 2.15%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
0.004
+ 2.15%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.55
-0.0118
- 2.11%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.54
-0.1168
- 2.06%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.67
0.45
+ 2.03%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
-0.0059
- 2.01%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
-0.0111
- 1.9%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.45
0.1
+ 1.87%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
0.0053
+ 1.8%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.55
-0.0098
- 1.75%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.61
-0.0452
- 1.7%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.0051
+ 1.68%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.59
-0.01
- 1.67%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.85
0.03
+ 1.65%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.34
0.02
+ 1.52%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
0.0021
+ 1.51%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
0.004
+ 1.48%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.35
-0.02
- 1.46%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.34
-0.005
- 1.45%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.05
-0.28
- 1.45%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
0.0045
+ 1.45%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
-0.2422
- 1.42%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.17
-0.03
- 1.37%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.08
-0.85
- 1.37%
Teradyne (TER)
$50.57
-0.69
- 1.35%
Tilray (TLRY)
$41.96
-0.5696
- 1.34%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.85
0.05
+ 1.32%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$80.21
1.03
+ 1.3%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.20
-0.0026
- 1.3%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
0.0014
+ 1.3%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.78
-0.0099
- 1.25%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.59
-0.0201
- 1.25%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.55
0.348
+ 1.23%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
-0.0074
- 1.23%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
-0.0034
- 1.18%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.02
-0.375
- 1.16%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.06
0.0555
+ 1.11%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.52
0.06
+ 1.1%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.09
0.033
+ 1.08%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.83
-0.0082
- 0.97%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.71
0.006
+ 0.85%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.03
-0.1366
- 0.8%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.37
-0.035
- 0.79%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.70
-0.1002
- 0.78%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.06
-0.0158
- 0.76%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.70
-0.09
- 0.76%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.38
-0.0027
- 0.71%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$129.04
0.79
+ 0.62%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.69
0.004
+ 0.58%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$121.67
0.67
+ 0.55%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.17
-0.05
- 0.54%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.35
-0.0018
- 0.51%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.04
0.0405
+ 0.51%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.08
-0.02
- 0.49%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.69
-0.0032
- 0.46%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0004
- 0.44%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0001
+ 0.43%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0001
- 0.42%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
0.0007
+ 0.35%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$3.17
-0.0113
- 0.35%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.43
-0.07
- 0.34%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.15
-0.0156
- 0.3%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.55
0.32
+ 0.29%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.10
-0.04
- 0.28%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.84
0.005
+ 0.27%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.37
-0.0009
- 0.24%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.72
-0.01
- 0.21%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$288.31
0.58
+ 0.2%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.22
0.0003
+ 0.14%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.93
-0.0044
- 0.11%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
-0.01
- 0.1%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
0.0001
+ 0.07%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.96
0.005
+ 0.06%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.48
0.0002
+ 0.04%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.45
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.80
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.50
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

Aphria CEO Talks Earnings, Plans To Eliminate $5B Illicit Cannabis Market

The illicit or "black" cannabis market in Canada is valued at around $5 billion, and Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) wants to replace it with its legal ... read more

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

'The Next Evolution Of Cannabis Financing': Inside Harvest Health & Rec's $225-Million Loan

Last week, vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF) and investment firm Torian ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lyft Surges 10% On Q2 EPS, Revenue Beat

IAC/InterActiveCorp Reports Q2 Sales Beat