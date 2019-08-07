Gainers

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 4.49%, to close at $14.43.

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 0.25%, to close at $7.97.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 9.15%, to close at $166.37, as analysts raised estimates after Epidiolex showed strong uptake.

India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares increased by 4.51% to close at $1.25.

(AMEX: IGC) shares increased by 4.51% to close at $1.25.





Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 2.31%, to close at $105.83.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 2.88% to close at $3.57.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 13.09%, to close at $11.66.

Losers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 3.07% to close at $6.62.

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 4.46%, eventually closing at $6.86.

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 0.56%, to close at $32.21.

CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 0.91%, to close at $2.17.

Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 3.59% to close at $7.25.

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 0.91%, eventually closing at $4.37.

iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 0.39%, to close at $3.17.

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 1.01% to close at $9.78.

MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 1.65%, to close at $1.95.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 1.59%, to close at $5.57.

Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 0.78%, eventually closing at $14.01.

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 1.41%, to close at $41.91, amid annoucements of expansion of its Pourtugal campus.

Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 4.64%, eventually closing at $2.26.

cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 2.92%, eventually closing at $4.99.

