CCELL Receives Compliance Certificates From California

Vaporizer technology brand CCELL on Thursday said it received its compliance certificates, certifying the brand is in compliance with California’s Phase 3 regulations.

The certificates of authenticity, in accordance with Title 16 section 5715 of the state’s code, were obtained by CCELL in July. They indicate that the company’s products are in compliance with the state’s extensive regulations.

The COAs apply specifically to the company’s cartridges, pods and disposable products when used in combination with extracted oil-based products.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

CCELL’s COAs come after the company worked with the California state-approved lab Belcosta Labs to test the cartridges against California regulations.

"We are committed to upholding our top-quality safety and manufacturing standards, and to continued transparency and excellence,” a CCELL spokesperson told Benzinga.

Since adult legalization began in January 2018, the state’s regulations have been the focal point of frustration for many business owners.

Such points of frustration include high taxes and evolving rules around packaging, with both and additional pain points significantly cutting into some venture’s already razor-thin startup budgets.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!