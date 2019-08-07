The Green Organic Dutchman Applies For Nasdaq Listing

cannabis company Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGDOF) said Wednesday that it has applied to list its stock on the Nasdaq exchange.

What Happened

Green Organic Dutchman focuses mostly on the medical cannabis space, with exposure to Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The company also addresses the legalized recreational adult-use market in Canada, sells organic hemp CBD oil and distributes premium hemp CBD oil products across Europe.

The company said it will continue listing its stock on Canada's TSX exchange under the ticker "TGOD" if it is approved to list on the Nasdaq under the same symbol.

Why It's Important

If approved, Green Organic Dutchman's listing on the Nasdaq exchange will expand its investor base and improve access for international investors, CEO Brian Athaide said in a statement.

The company is pitching to investors that it is committed to building the "leading global organic cannabis brand," he said.

"Our team remains focused on executing our business plan and creating value for our shareholders."

What's Next

The Nasdaq exchange will need to approve Green Organic Dutchman's submission based on multiple regulatory requirements and a determination it has satisfied all applicable listing requirements.

Over-the-counter shares of The Green Organic Dutchman were trading higher by 4.13% at $2.50 at the time of publication Wednesday.

