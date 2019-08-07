Market Overview

KushCo Launches A Service To Connect CBD Companies And National Retailers
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 07, 2019 8:45am   Comments
KushCo Launches A Service To Connect CBD Companies And National Retailers
KushCo Holdings Inc (OTC: KSHB) has announced the creation of a new Retail Services division.

The business unit will focus on providing CBD companies with comprehensive retail solutions, through strategic partnerships with what they define as “best-in-class sales agencies.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

“The maturation of the cannabis industry has opened up countless avenues for business development across the industry’s supply chain. The new business unit will provide the additional strength we need to continue servicing our customers at the highest level,” Jason Vegotsky, CRO and President of KushCo Holdings, told Benzinga.

KushCo’s retail services division will focus on industry education and compliance, as well as building distribution networks of CBD brands across conventional retail channels. With Retail Services’ leadership optimizing growth opportunities, this division will expand the company’s platform and seek to fuse two industries that have historically operated independently.

Posted-In: Jason VegotskyCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

