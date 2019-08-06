Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RegTalk: New York State Bans CBD Infused Food And Beverages

Susan Ameel , Benzinga Contributor  
August 06, 2019 4:42pm   Comments
Share:
RegTalk: New York State Bans CBD Infused Food And Beverages
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The New York State Department of Agriculture issued a letter warning food license and dairy permit holders that they may face enforcement actions for manufacturing or selling CBD infused food and beverages.

The DOA’s letter will have a significant impact as many smoke shops, bodegas and health stores In New York began selling CBD infused products following the enactment of the 2018 Farm Bill. Businesses that continue to sell CBD products could have the inventory seized and destroyed or face other penalties including fines or a negative sanitary inspection.

The Department of Agriculture also issued guidance to educate these businesses about the difference between hemp seed oil and CBD additives. Stores may sell food and beverages that contain hemp seed oil as it has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The state does allow CBD products that are manufactured by a research partner under New York’s Industrial Hemp Agricultural Research Pilot Program to be sold as dietary supplements. The DOA indicates that these CBD products are manufactured using higher standards than those that apply to food. Under the pilot program, research partners must agree not to manufacture products that add CBD to food or cosmetics.

There are currently forty-five (45) research partners that are authorized to manufacture CBD in New York State. CBD research partners must source all industrial hemp from New York growers. New York’s current stance with regards to CBD and CBD infused products further hamstrings the CBD’s industry to achieve a national sales and distribution capability.

Susan Ameel is a co-founder and partner at Global Regulatory Risk Advisors, which offers a cannabis service, THC Regs.

Photo by Javier Hasse.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Related Stories:

RegTalk: What Public Data Reveals About Oklahoma's Cannabis Industry
RegTalk: California And Industrial Hemp Challenge - Agricultural Commodity Or Cannabis
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBD Beverages contributor contributorsCannabis News Education Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.86
0.645
+ 293.18%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.83
0.263
+ 46.14%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
0.0115
+ 41.87%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$2.01
0.5777
+ 40.4%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
0.0115
+ 40.35%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.22
0.057
+ 35.62%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.80
-0.4
- 33.33%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.85
0.1984
+ 30.49%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.28
-0.12
- 30%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
0.1
+ 28.57%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.25
-0.35
- 21.88%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0052
- 20.55%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0095
- 19.19%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.78
-0.1723
- 18.09%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.20
-0.0363
- 15.37%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 14.29%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$5.15
0.62
+ 13.69%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
-0.0045
- 13.43%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.85
0.1
+ 13.33%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
0.0338
+ 13.25%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.27
0.031
+ 12.92%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0095
- 11.88%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
-0.0124
- 11.42%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.93
0.3844
+ 10.83%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.75
-0.09
- 10.71%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.58
0.15
+ 10.49%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.0031
+ 10.47%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.83
0.641
+ 10.36%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.06
-0.343
- 10.09%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0066
+ 10.09%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.70
-2.29
- 9.96%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$3.18
0.28
+ 9.66%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.0023
- 9.47%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.59
0.05
+ 9.35%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.28
-0.1314
- 9.32%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.87
-0.0868
- 9.06%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.29
0.0244
+ 9.05%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
0.0235
+ 8.95%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
-0.0299
- 8.8%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
-0.0086
- 8.71%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
-0.019
- 8.62%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0064
- 8.6%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.13
-0.0124
- 8.59%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.61
-0.15
- 8.52%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0038
- 8.31%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.56
-0.0487
- 7.97%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
-0.0013
- 7.64%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
-0.0151
- 7.57%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.84
-0.0682
- 7.49%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
-0.0112
- 7.47%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
0.0139
+ 7.46%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.80
-0.3
- 7.32%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.84
-0.145
- 7.32%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.73
0.32
+ 7.26%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.55
0.104
+ 7.21%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.09
0.14
+ 7.18%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
-0.0222
- 7.03%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.20
0.013
+ 7.03%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.08
-0.1516
- 6.8%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.35
-0.025
- 6.76%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.32
-0.022
- 6.53%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 6.51%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0064
- 6.5%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
0.0177
+ 6.19%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
-0.0394
- 6.17%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.70
-0.0436
- 5.83%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.67
-0.04
- 5.63%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.60
-0.0356
- 5.58%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.69
0.036
+ 5.54%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0055
- 5.48%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$10.49
-0.6
- 5.41%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.31
0.52
+ 5.31%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.28
0.0139
+ 5.2%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
-0.0244
- 5.14%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
-0.0076
- 5.07%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
-0.04
- 5.06%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.67
-0.2473
- 5.03%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.40
0.21
+ 5.01%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.37
-0.0191
- 4.9%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.38
-0.273
- 4.83%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.24
-0.0117
- 4.76%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.32
0.06
+ 4.76%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
0.0223
+ 4.74%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.38
-0.0187
- 4.67%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.05
-0.1
- 4.65%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$103.45
4.48
+ 4.53%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.39
0.0167
+ 4.51%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.80
0.5512
+ 4.5%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.82
-0.08
- 4.21%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0002
- 4.08%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.23
-0.39
- 4.05%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0017
+ 3.87%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.22
-0.0088
- 3.83%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
0.0024
+ 3.79%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0017
- 3.54%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$128.25
4.32
+ 3.49%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.20
-0.4
- 3.45%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.35
0.0117
+ 3.44%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.68
-0.0241
- 3.44%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
-0.0063
- 3.38%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.28%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.24
-0.008
- 3.24%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$15.88
-0.53
- 3.23%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
-0.0025
- 3.23%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.38
1
+ 3.19%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.70
-0.0225
- 3.13%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.33
-0.61
- 3.06%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.93
1.81
+ 3.01%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.0069
+ 2.98%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.81
0.39
+ 2.91%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.79
-0.0226
- 2.78%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.98
-0.13
- 2.54%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.10
0.1
+ 2.5%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.16
0.66
+ 2.4%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.38%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.22
0.005
+ 2.38%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
-0.0044
- 2.32%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.48
0.0106
+ 2.26%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.09
0.09
+ 2.25%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.33
-0.03
- 2.21%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.89
-0.02
- 2.2%
Aphria (APHA)
$7.18
0.15
+ 2.13%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0023
- 2.09%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.0064
- 2.06%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.40
-0.0499
- 2.04%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.64
0.11
+ 1.99%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
-0.007
- 1.94%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.45
0.138
+ 1.89%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.66
-0.09
- 1.89%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.46
0.1
+ 1.87%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.99
-0.0189
- 1.87%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.16
0.26
+ 1.87%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.54
-0.0094
- 1.71%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$121.29
1.9047
+ 1.6%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.66
-0.025
- 1.49%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.66
0.08
+ 1.43%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0002
+ 1.43%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.65
-0.0375
- 1.39%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.20
0.03
+ 1.38%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$287.73
3.91
+ 1.38%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$2.99
0.04
+ 1.36%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.00
-0.0691
- 1.36%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0003
+ 1.3%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.95
0.1
+ 1.27%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.62
0.21
+ 1.14%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.88
-0.01
- 1.12%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.33
0.0032
+ 1.01%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
0.002
+ 1%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.48
0.201
+ 0.99%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
-0.002
- 0.95%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.52
0.07
+ 0.94%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0003
+ 0.93%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.26
-0.47
- 0.91%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.11
-0.01
- 0.89%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.37
-0.02
- 0.84%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.79
0.09
+ 0.77%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.57
0.07
+ 0.74%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$152.42
1.11
+ 0.73%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.72%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.22
0.76
+ 0.7%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0003
+ 0.7%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
-0.005
- 0.69%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.55
0.01
+ 0.65%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.59
-0.0093
- 0.58%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.53
0.24
+ 0.57%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.20
0.0859
+ 0.5%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.61
0.003
+ 0.5%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.22
-0.11
- 0.49%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.99
0.0105
+ 0.35%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
0.0029
+ 0.31%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.99
-0.0062
- 0.31%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.47
-0.03
- 0.29%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.30
0.01
+ 0.23%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$79.16
0.15
+ 0.19%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.50
-0.009
- 0.16%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.80
-0.001
- 0.13%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.00
0.01
+ 0.13%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.16
0.01
+ 0.1%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$60.17
0.04
+ 0.07%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.00
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.05
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.37
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.32
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.17
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Trades Higher After Q4 Guidance Update

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) gained more than 5% Tuesday morning after the cannabis company guided certain financial metrics for the ... read more

Scoop: Arcadia Biosciences Announces Joint Venture For Hemp Project In Hawaii

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) is expected to announce Tuesday a joint venture with Legacy Ventures Hawaii to grow, extract and sell superior hemp ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

RegTalk: Will Your Business Receive A Missouri Medical Marijuana License?

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session