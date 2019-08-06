Cannabis house of brands Bhang Inc (OTC: GOLDF) announced it will start distributing its hemp-derived CBD in Europe.

The announcement follows an agreement by which Barcelona-based CHK Solutions will import and distribute Bhang’s full suite of hemp-derived CBD products in Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the U.K. The company said it expects Europe to be among the most important markets for cannabis products because of the large population, high GDP and easily accessible healthcare.

“As the number of countries opening their doors to the hemp-derived CBD market continued to increase, we received an influx of calls from partners eager to work with the Bhang Brand. European expansion felt like a natural next step, and we saw a significant opportunity for Bhang to further establish our presence across Europe,” Scott Van Rixel, Bhang chairman and CEO told Benzinga.

“For nine years, Bhang has been a leading brand in the U.S. cannabis industry and we plan to use this notoriety to further serve high-growth markets across Europe. Bhang is also focusing on growing throughout the Germanic territories and evaluating opportunities in Asia to deliver our high-quality cannabis products around the globe.”

