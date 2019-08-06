Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bhang Inc Launches Its Hemp CBD Line In Europe
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2019 2:42pm   Comments
Share:
Bhang Inc Launches Its Hemp CBD Line In Europe
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Cannabis house of brands Bhang Inc (OTC: GOLDF) announced it will start distributing its hemp-derived CBD in Europe.

The announcement follows an agreement by which Barcelona-based CHK Solutions will import and distribute Bhang’s full suite of hemp-derived CBD products in Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the U.K. The company said it expects Europe to be among the most important markets for cannabis products because of the large population, high GDP and easily accessible healthcare.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

“As the number of countries opening their doors to the hemp-derived CBD market continued to increase, we received an influx of calls from partners eager to work with the Bhang Brand. European expansion felt like a natural next step, and we saw a significant opportunity for Bhang to further establish our presence across Europe,” Scott Van Rixel, Bhang chairman and CEO told Benzinga.

“For nine years, Bhang has been a leading brand in the U.S. cannabis industry and we plan to use this notoriety to further serve high-growth markets across Europe. Bhang is also focusing on growing throughout the Germanic territories and evaluating opportunities in Asia to deliver our high-quality cannabis products around the globe.”

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBD Hemp Scott Van RixelCannabis News Eurozone Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOLDF)

The Week In Cannabis: A New Global Leader, Moves In UK And Colombia, ETFs Outperform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.22
0.057
+ 35.62%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
0.0086
+ 31.29%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
0.1
+ 28.57%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.29
-0.1062
- 26.54%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.82
0.1674
+ 25.73%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.25
-0.35
- 21.88%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0052
- 20.55%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.68
0.114
+ 20%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0094
- 18.99%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.66
0.2343
+ 16.39%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.20
-0.0363
- 15.37%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 14.29%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.22
-0.1934
- 13.72%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0035
- 12.28%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.22
-0.03
- 12.15%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0095
- 11.88%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$5.04
0.51
+ 11.26%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
0.0276
+ 10.8%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.04
-0.36
- 10.59%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.27
0.0254
+ 10.58%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.005
- 10.42%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.13
-0.015
- 10.34%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0066
+ 10.09%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.003
+ 10%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.86
-2.13
- 9.26%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.74
0.55
+ 8.89%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
0.0207
+ 8.88%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.21
-0.02
- 8.7%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.55
0.1236
+ 8.64%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0004
- 8.16%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.25
-0.11
- 8.09%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.34
-0.0287
- 7.76%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.83
-0.1528
- 7.72%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
-0.049
- 7.68%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
-0.0112
- 7.47%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.84
-0.068
- 7.47%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
-0.0025
- 7.46%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
-0.016
- 7.26%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0054
- 7.26%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.09
0.14
+ 7.18%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.70
0.0461
+ 7.09%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.20
0.013
+ 7.03%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.08
-0.1543
- 6.92%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.77
-0.13
- 6.84%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.85
-0.06
- 6.59%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.89
-0.063
- 6.58%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
0.0346
+ 6.47%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
0.0174
+ 6.09%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
0.0113
+ 6.06%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.53
0.0868
+ 6.02%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.76
-0.0477
- 5.87%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.58
-0.0355
- 5.81%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.43
0.24
+ 5.73%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.32
-0.0191
- 5.66%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.64
-0.2751
- 5.59%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$3.06
0.16
+ 5.52%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0055
- 5.48%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.65
0.24
+ 5.44%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$10.49
-0.6
- 5.41%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.0013
- 5.35%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.34
-0.019
- 5.26%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
-0.0076
- 5.07%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
-0.04
- 5.06%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.38
-0.0201
- 5.03%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
-0.0159
- 5.03%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0135
+ 5%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 4.92%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.90
-0.2
- 4.88%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.37
-0.0186
- 4.77%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.01
- 4.76%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.01
- 4.76%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.05
-0.1
- 4.65%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.39
0.0167
+ 4.51%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.40
-0.255
- 4.51%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.18
0.18
+ 4.5%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.85
-0.04
- 4.49%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.10
-0.5
- 4.31%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.77
0.515
+ 4.2%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$15.74
-0.67
- 4.08%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
-0.0191
- 4.03%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0017
+ 3.87%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
0.0024
+ 3.79%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.10
-0.0037
- 3.75%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.64%
Aphria (APHA)
$7.28
0.25
+ 3.56%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
0.0213
+ 3.55%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.35
0.0117
+ 3.46%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
-0.0066
- 3.31%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.60
-0.0887
- 3.3%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.57
0.0178
+ 3.24%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.24
0.07
+ 3.23%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
-0.0025
- 3.23%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.03
3.06
+ 3.09%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.33
0.95
+ 3.03%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.33
-0.29
- 3.01%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.98
-0.0303
- 3%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.28
0.0079
+ 2.96%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.32
-0.07
- 2.93%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.68
-0.0199
- 2.84%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.69
-0.02
- 2.82%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.70
-0.0199
- 2.76%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.30
3.3675
+ 2.72%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.73
-0.02
- 2.67%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.29
0.0334
+ 2.65%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.04
0.25
+ 2.55%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.20
0.698
+ 2.54%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.35
1.06
+ 2.51%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.38%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
-0.0044
- 2.36%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.66
0.13
+ 2.35%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.80
0.04
+ 2.27%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.72
0.3
+ 2.24%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
-0.001
- 2.17%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0023
- 2.09%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.40
-0.0499
- 2.04%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.00
0.15
+ 1.91%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
0.0089
+ 1.89%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.46
0.1
+ 1.87%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.65
-0.03
- 1.79%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.44
0.125
+ 1.71%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.57
0.1248
+ 1.68%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
0.0069
+ 1.68%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.07
0.945
+ 1.57%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
-0.0015
- 1.52%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.24
-0.0037
- 1.52%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
0.004
+ 1.48%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.66
0.08
+ 1.43%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
-0.0066
- 1.41%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$2.99
0.04
+ 1.36%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0003
+ 1.3%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.81
0.06
+ 1.26%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.05
-0.28
- 1.25%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.84
0.14
+ 1.2%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.17
0.06
+ 1.17%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.11
-0.0129
- 1.15%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.02
0.023
+ 1.15%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.74
1.35
+ 1.13%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
0.0022
+ 1.1%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.33
0.0034
+ 1.06%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.22
-0.51
- 0.99%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.47
0.1857
+ 0.92%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
0.0029
+ 0.86%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$286.20
2.38
+ 0.84%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
-0.006
- 0.83%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.57
0.0746
+ 0.79%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 0.72%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.05
0.0576
+ 0.72%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0003
+ 0.7%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.32
0.03
+ 0.7%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.00
0.02
+ 0.67%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.53
-0.01
- 0.65%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$79.51
0.5
+ 0.63%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0002
+ 0.62%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.0018
+ 0.58%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.07
0.605
+ 0.56%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.14
-0.0256
- 0.5%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.97
0.07
+ 0.5%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0001
+ 0.46%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.17
0.06
+ 0.35%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.02
-0.035
- 0.32%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
0.0029
+ 0.31%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
-0.0019
- 0.3%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.88
-0.06
- 0.3%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.01
0.01
+ 0.25%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.06
-0.0085
- 0.17%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.50
-0.009
- 0.16%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$151.54
0.23
+ 0.15%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.80
-0.001
- 0.13%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.51
0.01
+ 0.1%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.42
0.0092
+ 0.05%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$60.13
-0.005
- 0.01%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.37
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.55
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.60
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.84
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.00
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Trades Higher After Q4 Guidance Update

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) gained more than 5% Tuesday morning after the cannabis company guided certain financial metrics for the ... read more

Scoop: Arcadia Biosciences Announces Joint Venture For Hemp Project In Hawaii

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) is expected to announce Tuesday a joint venture with Legacy Ventures Hawaii to grow, extract and sell superior hemp ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Unifi's Q4 Earnings Outlook