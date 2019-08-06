Joint Venture Between Khiron Life Sciences, Dixie Brands Receives TSX Conditional Approval

The previously announced 50/50 joint venture between Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) and Dixie Brands Inc. (CSE: DIXI.U) has received its conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The conditional approval will kickstart two endeavors: In the U.S., the distribution and sales of its Kuida cosmeceutical line will soon begin, while Latin America will be introduced to Dixie's CBD-infused line.

The Kuida move is being touted as a “first mover CBD brand” in the U.S. and its $20 billion skincare market, according to a press release. The joint venture also plans to create new products aimed at the Latin American market.

Khiron CEO and Director Alvaro Torres spoke about the importance of the U.S. activity: "Bringing the full Kuida product line to U.S. consumers is an important development as we build capacity and market access to expand Kuida brand distribution into new jurisdictions globally."

Chuck Smith, Dixie president and CEO, said the Latin America efforts represent "an important milestone in our international expansion."

Both the U.S. and Latin American endeavors are expected to commence in early 2020.

