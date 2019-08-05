Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 5, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 4:13pm   Comments
Gainers

  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares rose 0.05%, to close at $2.90.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 0.2%, to close at $9.92.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 2.29%, eventually closing at $6.18.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 4.09% to close at $7.03.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 4.07%, eventually closing at $31.38.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 3.03%, eventually closing at $13.42, although one analyst believes it will break out in coming quarters.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 3.96%, to close at $2.18.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped by 4.93%, to close at $7.45.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 2.0%, to close at $7.85.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 2.83%, to close at $151.31.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 4.1%, eventually closing at $4.21.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 5.83% to close at $1.13.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 3.48%, eventually closing at $99.14.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.9%, to close at $1.99.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 5.6%, to close at $3.54.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 3.29% to close at $5.58.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 3.61% to close at $13.88.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 2.2%, eventually closing at $42.29.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 5.53%, eventually closing at $2.39.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 1.09%, eventually closing at $4.53.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 3.64% to close at $9.79.

Cannabis Movers

CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.40
0.13
+ 48.15%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.60
0.3415
+ 27.14%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.65
-0.1874
- 22.36%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.35
-0.1
- 22.22%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0085
+ 20.73%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0129
+ 17.9%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.32
0.0458
+ 16.65%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.006
- 15.79%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0009
- 15.52%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.15
-0.025
- 13.9%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0056
- 13.44%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.24
0.0275
+ 13.25%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
-0.03
- 12%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0004
- 11.43%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.39
0.04
+ 11.43%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
0.01
+ 11.11%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.33
0.0325
+ 10.91%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0008
- 10.26%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.33
0.03
+ 10%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.41
0.0369
+ 9.89%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.31
0.0279
+ 9.89%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.25
0.022
+ 9.78%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.93
-0.205
- 9.62%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.55
-0.3707
- 9.45%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.27
-0.0278
- 9.34%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
-0.0474
- 9.34%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
0.0038
+ 9.11%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.08
0.0064
+ 9.09%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.05
-0.39
- 8.78%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.23
0.0181
+ 8.54%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
0.0368
+ 8.49%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.16
-0.014
- 8.24%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.27
0.02
+ 8.16%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.26
-0.0225
- 7.89%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$2.95
-0.25
- 7.81%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$23.07
1.6713
+ 7.81%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0012
- 7.55%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.81
0.056
+ 7.43%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
0.0016
+ 7.28%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0199
- 7.24%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.99
-0.82
- 6.94%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
-0.0175
- 6.8%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0029
+ 6.67%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.74
0.045
+ 6.45%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.23
0.13
+ 6.19%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
-0.0273
- 5.98%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.55
-0.0351
- 5.95%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.45
-0.09
- 5.86%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0066
- 5.67%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.67
-0.1
- 5.65%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.66
0.0352
+ 5.63%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$11.11
-0.66
- 5.61%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.17
-0.01
- 5.56%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.39
-0.14
- 5.53%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.37
-0.08
- 5.52%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.00
-0.23
- 5.44%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.15
-0.235
- 5.36%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
0.0076
+ 5.34%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.42
-0.416
- 5.31%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.92
0.2405
+ 5.14%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.82
0.04
+ 5.13%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.00
-0.43
- 5.1%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0145
- 5.08%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.72
-0.52
- 5.08%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
-0.004
- 5.06%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.20
0.0096
+ 5.05%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.51
-0.29
- 5%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.00
0.14
+ 4.9%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.13
-1.563
- 4.78%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$59.56
-2.99
- 4.78%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.99
0.09
+ 4.74%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0014
- 4.68%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.34
-0.0161
- 4.53%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.90
-0.041
- 4.36%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$9.72
-0.44
- 4.33%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$98.29
-4.43
- 4.31%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.44
0.14
+ 4.24%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.44
-0.72
- 4.2%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.06
-0.215
- 4.08%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.003
- 4.05%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
0.008
+ 3.96%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.18
-0.09
- 3.96%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.84
-0.56
- 3.89%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
0.0019
+ 3.75%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.0017
+ 3.68%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
0.0265
+ 3.67%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.70
0.0247
+ 3.64%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$150.10
-5.62
- 3.61%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.56
-1.91
- 3.57%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.10
-0.04
- 3.51%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.57
-0.2
- 3.47%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.35
-0.0124
- 3.44%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.37
-0.475
- 3.43%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
0.0063
+ 3.43%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0031
+ 3.42%
Aphria (APHA)
$7.07
-0.25
- 3.42%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.16
0.0707
+ 3.38%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.02
-0.0355
- 3.35%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.001
- 3.23%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$283.26
-9.36
- 3.2%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$78.79
-2.515
- 3.09%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$118.58
-3.675
- 3.01%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0007
- 2.95%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.37
-0.55
- 2.91%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0018
+ 2.85%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.37
0.01
+ 2.78%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 2.78%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.35
-0.3535
- 2.78%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.49
0.0401
+ 2.77%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$123.65
-3.52
- 2.77%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.56
-0.7804
- 2.75%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.50
-0.155
- 2.74%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
-0.005
- 2.63%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.50
-0.2985
- 2.53%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.43
0.0341
+ 2.44%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.41
-0.11
- 2.43%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.38%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
-0.01
- 2.38%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.30
-0.173
- 2.32%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.11
-0.52
- 2.3%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.68
-0.24
- 2.2%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.67
-0.0149
- 2.17%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.75
-0.1
- 2.06%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.58
-0.0332
- 2.06%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.90
-0.04
- 2.06%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.97
-0.08
- 1.98%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.62
-0.0122
- 1.93%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.45
-0.79
- 1.83%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.22
-0.115
- 1.82%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
-0.005
- 1.82%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.81%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
0.0043
+ 1.77%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$108.08
-1.93
- 1.75%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.63
0.164
+ 1.73%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.15
-0.3483
- 1.7%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.00
0.05
+ 1.69%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.16
-0.0877
- 1.67%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.80
-0.2
- 1.67%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
0.005
+ 1.67%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$60.26
-0.99
- 1.62%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.62
-0.0101
- 1.6%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.50
-0.07
- 1.53%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.13
0.0019
+ 1.51%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.89
-0.12
- 1.5%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
0.005
+ 1.49%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.64
-0.0854
- 1.49%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.36
0.02
+ 1.49%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.003
- 1.48%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.65
0.0093
+ 1.45%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.07
0.07
+ 1.4%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.26
-0.016
- 1.25%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.79
-0.01
- 1.25%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
0.0025
+ 1.2%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.84
-0.01
- 1.18%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.0035
+ 1.15%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.90
0.01
+ 1.12%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.91
0.01
+ 1.11%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.75
-0.0184
- 1.04%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.96
-0.01
- 1.03%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.70
-0.028
- 1.03%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.07
-0.04
- 0.97%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.73
0.0067
+ 0.92%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.36
-0.0499
- 0.92%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.37
0.02
+ 0.85%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.70
0.0057
+ 0.82%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.44
-0.01
- 0.69%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.12
-0.11
- 0.64%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.00
-0.01
- 0.5%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.89
-0.0124
- 0.43%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.33
-0.0033
- 0.25%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
0.0006
+ 0.17%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.89
0.01
+ 0.05%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.54
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Cronos And GW Pharma Earnings, Ontario's Second License Lottery

The earnings season is in full swing, with a number of companies are expected to report results this week. Here is a short overview of which companies are ... read more

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

An Industry First: Nasdaq-Traded US Company Cadiz Gets Into The Hemp Business

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI), a Los Angeles-based natural resources company that owns more than 70 square miles of property with water rights in Southern ... read more
