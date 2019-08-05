Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 5, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 4:13pm   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Gainers

  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares rose 0.05%, to close at $2.90.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 0.2%, to close at $9.92.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 2.29%, eventually closing at $6.18.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 4.09% to close at $7.03.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 4.07%, eventually closing at $31.38.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 3.03%, eventually closing at $13.42, although one analyst believes it will break out in coming quarters.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 3.96%, to close at $2.18.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped by 4.93%, to close at $7.45.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 2.0%, to close at $7.85.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 2.83%, to close at $151.31.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 4.1%, eventually closing at $4.21.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 5.83% to close at $1.13.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 3.48%, eventually closing at $99.14.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.9%, to close at $1.99.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 5.6%, to close at $3.54.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 3.29% to close at $5.58.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 3.61% to close at $13.88.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 2.2%, eventually closing at $42.29.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 5.53%, eventually closing at $2.39.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 1.09%, eventually closing at $4.53.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 3.64% to close at $9.79.

Related Links:

'The Next Evolution Of Cannabis Financing': Inside Harvest Health & Rec's $225-Million Loan

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Switzerland-Based SIX Launches Securities Monitoring For Marijuana-Related Businesses

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019
North American Cannabis Firms Flexed Muscle At This Big London Event
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 5, 2019
'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week, 8/5/19
82 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.40
0.13
+ 48.15%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.65
-0.1874
- 22.36%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.35
-0.1
- 22.22%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0085
+ 20.73%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0129
+ 17.9%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 16.67%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.32
0.0458
+ 16.65%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0009
- 15.52%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0057
- 15%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.15
-0.0251
- 13.95%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0056
- 13.44%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.24
0.0275
+ 13.25%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.34
0.038
+ 12.75%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.42
0.0454
+ 12.17%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
-0.03
- 12%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.39
0.04
+ 11.43%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0004
- 11.43%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.40
0.1415
+ 11.24%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
0.01
+ 11.11%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0008
- 10.26%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.25
0.022
+ 9.78%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.10
0.0087
+ 9.67%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.55
-0.3707
- 9.45%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.93
-0.2
- 9.39%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
0.0038
+ 9.11%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.08
0.0064
+ 9.09%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.23
0.0181
+ 8.54%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
0.0368
+ 8.49%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.26
-0.0225
- 7.89%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$2.95
-0.25
- 7.81%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
-0.0396
- 7.8%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0012
- 7.55%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.75
0.0525
+ 7.53%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
0.0016
+ 7.28%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0199
- 7.24%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.12
-0.32
- 7.21%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$22.89
1.4913
+ 6.97%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
-0.0175
- 6.8%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.81
0.051
+ 6.76%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0029
+ 6.67%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.05
-0.76
- 6.44%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.54
0.09
+ 6.21%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.23
0.13
+ 6.19%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.38
-0.1525
- 6.03%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.28
-0.0178
- 5.98%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
-0.0273
- 5.98%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.55
-0.0351
- 5.95%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.16
-0.01
- 5.88%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0066
- 5.67%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$11.11
-0.66
- 5.61%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.17
-0.01
- 5.56%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.45
-0.085
- 5.54%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.37
-0.08
- 5.52%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.00
-0.23
- 5.44%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.69
-0.5501
- 5.37%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.98
-0.4499
- 5.34%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
0.0076
+ 5.34%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.92
0.2405
+ 5.14%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.82
0.04
+ 5.13%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0145
- 5.08%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.68
-0.09
- 5.08%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0012
- 5.06%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.20
0.0096
+ 5.05%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.51
-0.29
- 5%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.45
-0.386
- 4.93%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.00
0.14
+ 4.9%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.99
0.09
+ 4.74%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0035
- 4.73%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0014
- 4.68%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.34
-0.0161
- 4.53%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.30
-1.3921
- 4.26%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.17
-0.0968
- 4.26%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.44
0.14
+ 4.24%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.20
-0.185
- 4.22%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.50
-0.66
- 3.85%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
0.0019
+ 3.75%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$60.22
-2.33
- 3.73%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.56
0.02
+ 3.7%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.0017
+ 3.68%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.71
0.025
+ 3.68%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
0.0265
+ 3.67%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.60
-0.0227
- 3.63%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.08
-0.19
- 3.61%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.25
-0.4535
- 3.57%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.10
-0.04
- 3.51%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 3.47%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.35
-0.0124
- 3.44%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
0.0063
+ 3.43%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$99.23
-3.4924
- 3.4%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.16
0.0707
+ 3.38%
Aphria (APHA)
$7.07
-0.2473
- 3.38%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.02
-0.0355
- 3.35%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.92
-0.48
- 3.33%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.31
0.01
+ 3.33%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$150.53
-5.19
- 3.33%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.58
-0.19
- 3.29%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$9.83
-0.33
- 3.25%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.001
- 3.23%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.91
-0.03
- 3.19%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$1.00
0.03
+ 3.09%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
0.0093
+ 3.09%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$118.58
-3.675
- 3.01%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
0.006
+ 2.98%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.25
-0.2199
- 2.94%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0018
+ 2.85%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.61
-0.018
- 2.85%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.39
-0.53
- 2.8%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.98
-1.49
- 2.79%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.37
0.01
+ 2.78%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.46
-0.38
- 2.75%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$284.56
-8.06
- 2.75%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$79.09
-2.21
- 2.72%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
-0.005
- 2.63%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.62
-0.72
- 2.54%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.50
-0.2985
- 2.53%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.43
0.0341
+ 2.44%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.41
-0.11
- 2.43%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
-0.01
- 2.38%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.25
-0.03
- 2.34%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$124.38
-2.79
- 2.19%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.67
-0.0149
- 2.17%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.68
-0.235
- 2.15%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.40
0.05
+ 2.13%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.34
-0.9
- 2.08%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.75
-0.1
- 2.06%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.77
-0.23
- 1.92%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
-0.0015
- 1.9%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.54
-0.1063
- 1.88%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.22
-0.115
- 1.82%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
-0.005
- 1.82%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.64
0.17
+ 1.8%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
0.0043
+ 1.77%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.16
-0.0877
- 1.67%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
-0.004
- 1.63%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.19
-0.3114
- 1.52%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.13
0.0019
+ 1.51%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.36
0.02
+ 1.49%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$108.37
-1.64
- 1.49%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.64
-0.0854
- 1.49%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.003
- 1.48%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
0.0049
+ 1.46%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.65
0.0093
+ 1.45%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.07
0.07
+ 1.4%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.32
-0.31
- 1.37%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.90
-0.11
- 1.37%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.00
-0.055
- 1.36%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.51
-0.0586
- 1.28%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.79
-0.01
- 1.25%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.75
-0.0216
- 1.22%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
0.0025
+ 1.2%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.84
-0.01
- 1.18%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.0035
+ 1.15%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.91
0.01
+ 1.11%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$60.58
-0.67
- 1.09%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.92
-0.02
- 1.03%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.70
-0.028
- 1.03%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.98
0.03
+ 1.02%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.87
-0.0284
- 0.98%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.08
-0.155
- 0.9%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.15
0.0359
+ 0.87%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.60
-0.0132
- 0.82%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.99
-0.0165
- 0.82%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.70
0.0057
+ 0.82%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.28
-0.002
- 0.71%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.44
-0.01
- 0.69%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.99
0.11
+ 0.55%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.73
0.0029
+ 0.4%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.39
-0.02
- 0.37%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.33
-0.0033
- 0.25%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
0.0006
+ 0.17%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
- 0.08%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.63
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.89
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Cronos And GW Pharma Earnings, Ontario's Second License Lottery

The earnings season is in full swing, with a number of companies are expected to report results this week. Here is a short overview of which companies are ... read more

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

An Industry First: Nasdaq-Traded US Company Cadiz Gets Into The Hemp Business

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI), a Los Angeles-based natural resources company that owns more than 70 square miles of property with water rights in Southern ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Didi Chuxing Spins Off Its Autonomous Driving Unit Into A Separate Entity