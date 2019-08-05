Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 5, 2019
Gainers
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares rose 0.05%, to close at $2.90.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 0.2%, to close at $9.92.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 2.29%, eventually closing at $6.18.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 4.09% to close at $7.03.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 4.07%, eventually closing at $31.38.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 3.03%, eventually closing at $13.42, although one analyst believes it will break out in coming quarters.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 3.96%, to close at $2.18.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped by 4.93%, to close at $7.45.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 2.0%, to close at $7.85.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 2.83%, to close at $151.31.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 4.1%, eventually closing at $4.21.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 5.83% to close at $1.13.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 3.48%, eventually closing at $99.14.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.9%, to close at $1.99.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 5.6%, to close at $3.54.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 3.29% to close at $5.58.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 3.61% to close at $13.88.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 2.2%, eventually closing at $42.29.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 5.53%, eventually closing at $2.39.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 1.09%, eventually closing at $4.53.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 3.64% to close at $9.79.
