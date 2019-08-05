Market Overview

Rohan Marley Signs Marketing Agreement With AgTech Brand Zero Gravity Solutions
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2019 10:45am   Comments
Rohan Marley Signs Marketing Agreement With AgTech Brand Zero Gravity Solutions
The Marley family legacy became even more connected with cannabis as Rohan Marley, the son of the late Jamaican reggae singer and marijuana advocate Bob Marley, has signed a marketing and spokesperson agreement with the public agricultural biotech brand Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ZGSI).

Why It Matters

Marley will serve as the representative for the company's technology, BAM-FX, according to a Monday press release.

His work will focus on the hemp and cannabis cultivation markets as well as coffee and other agricultural markets.

Marley said in a statement that he sought to find an agricultural tech company with the ability to fortify plant health and increase yields, among other benchmarks.

"Upon my review of five years of BAM-FX plant trials, including collaborative work with NASA and three flights to the ISS, I am convinced that BAM-FX has the potential to launch a new era of agricultural science, the next step beyond organic." 

Zero Gravity Solutions Chairman Harvey Kaye expanded on the company's technology potential. "By activating and strengthening the plant’s natural immune system and defensive genes, the plant is able to resist and recover from biotic and environmental stresses."

Related Links:

Walmart To Start Carrying New Age Beverages' Marley Brand Products

Julian Marley Talks Marijuana's Healing Power, JuJu Royal Cannabis In Canada And Europe

Rohan Marley, left, and Zero Gravity Solutions Chairman Harvey Kaye. Courtesy photo. 

Posted-In: Hemp marijuana pot Rohan Marley weedCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Cannabis Movers

CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.40
0.13
+ 48.15%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0279
+ 22.46%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.007
- 18.42%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.32
0.0458
+ 16.65%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0056
- 13.44%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
-0.034
- 12.06%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.07
-0.0083
- 10.51%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.22
0.021
+ 10.4%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.33
0.03
+ 10%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.25
0.022
+ 9.78%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0029
- 9.7%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.38
0.1215
+ 9.65%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.82
-0.085
- 9.44%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.27
0.0224
+ 9.2%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
0.0038
+ 9.11%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
0.025
+ 9.09%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.23
0.0181
+ 8.54%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.23
0.0175
+ 8.43%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.39
0.0299
+ 8.31%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.97
-0.165
- 7.75%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.26
0.16
+ 7.62%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.10
-0.1699
- 7.48%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
0.0324
+ 7.47%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.38
0.026
+ 7.43%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.73
0.0499
+ 7.34%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.16
-0.012
- 7.06%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.83
-0.0599
- 6.73%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.19
-0.013
- 6.4%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.48
-0.0324
- 6.39%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.87
-0.455
- 6.22%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.37
-0.1563
- 6.18%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
0.015
+ 6.12%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.53
-0.87
- 6.04%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.45
-0.09
- 5.86%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.28
-0.64
- 5.86%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.65
-0.59
- 5.76%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0025
+ 5.75%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.14
-0.25
- 5.7%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.80
0.043
+ 5.7%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
-0.0009
- 5.66%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
0.015
+ 5.45%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.98
-0.2853
- 5.41%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.20
-0.24
- 5.41%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.17
-0.6285
- 5.33%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.10
-0.7379
- 5.33%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.01
-0.222
- 5.25%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.20
0.0098
+ 5.16%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
-0.04
- 5.13%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
-0.0322
- 5.09%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.56
-0.0298
- 5.05%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.32
0.015
+ 5%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$22.47
1.0673
+ 4.99%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.09
-1.6
- 4.89%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$11.22
-0.555
- 4.72%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.0042
+ 4.67%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.36
-0.8
- 4.66%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.34
-0.0161
- 4.53%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.09
-0.05
- 4.39%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$98.25
-4.471
- 4.35%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.50
-0.336
- 4.29%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.52
-0.2466
- 4.27%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$149.12
-6.6
- 4.24%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$9.73
-0.43
- 4.23%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.06
-0.82
- 4.12%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.39
-0.058
- 4%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.43
-0.22
- 3.89%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 3.85%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.19
0.0068
+ 3.78%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.0115
- 3.74%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.7%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.0017
+ 3.68%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.18
-0.007
- 3.68%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.10
-0.2277
- 3.6%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.57
-0.43
- 3.58%
Tilray (TLRY)
$41.70
-1.54
- 3.56%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.37
-0.9681
- 3.42%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$59.17
-2.085
- 3.4%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0024
- 3.35%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.15
-0.28
- 3.32%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.91
-0.0305
- 3.24%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
-0.0147
- 3.23%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.96
0.06
+ 3.16%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.79
-1.68
- 3.14%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$1.00
0.03
+ 3.09%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.40
0.1
+ 3.03%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
-0.0075
- 2.91%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.86%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0059
- 2.86%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.03
-0.0593
- 2.84%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.41
-0.04
- 2.76%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.96
-0.055
- 2.74%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.43
-0.49
- 2.59%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0006
- 2.53%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.68
-0.0175
- 2.51%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$124.01
-3.165
- 2.49%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.73
-0.12
- 2.47%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.001
- 2.44%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
0.007
+ 2.43%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
-0.01
- 2.38%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.31
0.03
+ 2.34%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.10
-1.45
- 2.32%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.55
0.0122
+ 2.26%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.73
-0.04
- 2.26%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.02
-0.09
- 2.19%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.31
-0.16
- 2.14%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$286.51
-6.11
- 2.09%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$79.61
-1.69
- 2.08%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.07
-0.4269
- 2.08%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0015
- 2.03%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.85
-0.16
- 2%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.58
-0.235
- 1.99%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.77
0.092
+ 1.97%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.38
0.007
+ 1.88%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.71
0.0125
+ 1.8%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.44
-0.08
- 1.77%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.68
-0.048
- 1.76%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.70
-0.1
- 1.72%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.15
-2.097
- 1.72%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.63
-0.0954
- 1.67%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.90
-0.049
- 1.66%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.91
-0.0301
- 1.55%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.04
-0.0163
- 1.54%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
-0.0054
- 1.5%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.36
0.02
+ 1.49%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.00
-0.23
- 1.33%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.86
-0.0384
- 1.33%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.79
-0.01
- 1.25%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.75
-0.022
- 1.24%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.00
-0.05
- 1.23%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.19%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.64
0.0067
+ 1.06%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.40
-0.23
- 1.02%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.70
0.007
+ 1.02%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.60
-0.0132
- 0.82%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.18
-0.83
- 0.75%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
-0.0047
- 0.75%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.45
0.04
+ 0.74%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.40
-0.07
- 0.74%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
0.0021
+ 0.71%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.69%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
-0.0049
- 0.68%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.36
-0.0013
- 0.35%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
0.001
+ 0.34%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.06
-0.0002
- 0.32%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.33
-0.0033
- 0.25%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.99
-0.01
- 0.2%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.58
0.0074
+ 0.16%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
0.0005
+ 0.14%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.64
0.0001
+ 0.01%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.45
0.0001
+ 0.01%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.25
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.72
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.35
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.01
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.84
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.40
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.92
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.20
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.86
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.70
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

FDA Can't Figure Out How To Regulate CBD - And It Doesn't Really Want To

By Peter Page. The agency is worried legitimizing over-the-counter CBD will mean the end of Big Pharma interest in developing new drugs. A top FDA official ... read more

'Developing A Vocabulary That Will Be Understood': The Havas Approach To Cannabis Marketing

