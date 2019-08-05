The Marley family legacy became even more connected with cannabis as Rohan Marley, the son of the late Jamaican reggae singer and marijuana advocate Bob Marley, has signed a marketing and spokesperson agreement with the public agricultural biotech brand Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ZGSI).

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Why It Matters

Marley will serve as the representative for the company's technology, BAM-FX, according to a Monday press release.

His work will focus on the hemp and cannabis cultivation markets as well as coffee and other agricultural markets.

Marley said in a statement that he sought to find an agricultural tech company with the ability to fortify plant health and increase yields, among other benchmarks.

"Upon my review of five years of BAM-FX plant trials, including collaborative work with NASA and three flights to the ISS, I am convinced that BAM-FX has the potential to launch a new era of agricultural science, the next step beyond organic."

Zero Gravity Solutions Chairman Harvey Kaye expanded on the company's technology potential. "By activating and strengthening the plant’s natural immune system and defensive genes, the plant is able to resist and recover from biotic and environmental stresses."

Related Links:

Walmart To Start Carrying New Age Beverages' Marley Brand Products

Julian Marley Talks Marijuana's Healing Power, JuJu Royal Cannabis In Canada And Europe

Rohan Marley, left, and Zero Gravity Solutions Chairman Harvey Kaye. Courtesy photo.