Infographics: Cannabis Purchasing Habits Via Delivery And In Dispensaries

With conversations surrounding the legality of cannabis delivery services ramping up in California, cannabis distribution company Nabis Holdings Inc (OTC: NABIF) (CNSX: NAB) has pulled unique data to examine the purchasing behavior of delivery services and storefront dispensaries since October 2018.

While storefront dispensaries command a majority of cannabis orders by frequency and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), delivery services have shown significant growth in the same areas during this time period.

“We’re seeing that delivery services are growing despite legislative pushback from a number of California counties and municipalities,” Nabis Director of Strategy and Information Rob Koch told Benzinga.

“Delivery services are on the rise, suggesting that consumer preferences around purchasing cannabis are evolving. Targeting this channel may be a great avenue for up and coming brands to introduce their products into California households and leverage the momentum that these services are showing,” he said.

