Infographics: Cannabis Purchasing Habits Via Delivery And In Dispensaries
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 03, 2019 6:46pm   Comments
Infographics: Cannabis Purchasing Habits Via Delivery And In Dispensaries
With conversations surrounding the legality of cannabis delivery services ramping up in California, cannabis distribution company Nabis Holdings Inc (OTC: NABIF) (CNSX: NAB) has pulled unique data to examine the purchasing behavior of delivery services and storefront dispensaries since October 2018.

While storefront dispensaries command a majority of cannabis orders by frequency and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), delivery services have shown significant growth in the same areas during this time period.

“We’re seeing that delivery services are growing despite legislative pushback from a number of California counties and municipalities,” Nabis Director of Strategy and Information Rob Koch told Benzinga.

“Delivery services are on the rise, suggesting that consumer preferences around purchasing cannabis are evolving. Targeting this channel may be a great avenue for up and coming brands to introduce their products into California households and leverage the momentum that these services are showing,” he said.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

FDA Can't Figure Out How To Regulate CBD - And It Doesn't Really Want To

By Peter Page. The agency is worried legitimizing over-the-counter CBD will mean the end of Big Pharma interest in developing new drugs. A top FDA official ... read more

'Developing A Vocabulary That Will Be Understood': The Havas Approach To Cannabis Marketing

Earlier this month, the French multinational advertising and public relations giant Havas announced the release of its cannabis division: Havas ... read more

The Cannabis Sustainability Inquiry: Could Marijuana And Hemp Offer The Solution To The World's Toughest Environmental, Social, And Economic Problems?

A series on global perspectives and examples of cannabis environmental, social, and economic sustainability in theory and practice. As a nascent (legal) ... read more
