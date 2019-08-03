Gary Payton Launches Cannabis Products Line

NBA Hall of Famer Gary “The Glove” Payton has launched his own cannabis product line, CannaSports, seeking to provide a solution for athletes seeking safe, effective and non-addictive pain medication.

The CannaSports launch party, presented by CannaSports and All Points Distro, took place this past weekend during Payton’s birthday party.

“The launch of CannaSports is a revolutionary landmark event in American history,” a company representative told Benzinga. “American Sports Hero Payton’s endorsement of cannabis use marks the normalization of cannabis as an acceptable method of pain and stress relief.”

Payton’s intention to provide relief to millions of athletes suffering on a daily basis is a profound testimony to his commitment for all to have access to living a pain-free life, the rep said.

The event signifies the arrival of two products: exclusive Payton jersey batteries and his line of flavor curated vape carts, including MVP Gelato and Grape of All Time.

A CannaSports CBD line will released soon.

