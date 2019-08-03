Francis Ford Coppola Pairs Cannabis And Wine To Create Unique Sonoma County Tours

The Sonoma County Experience and Francis Ford Coppola recently partnered up to bring a unique experience in cannabis and wine to Sonoma County.

Through a full-day tour, guests will get to see cannabis production processes at a manufacturing facility, taste wine and enjoy lunch at the Francis Ford Coppola winery, browse a wide selection of cannabis products at a dispensary, all in California's famed wine country.

Jared Giammona, founder of The Sonoma County Experience told Benzinga, "We're excited to partner with a local Sonoma County business that is as iconic as the Francis Ford Coppola Winery… This collaboration allows us to offer exclusive experiences that are only available in this region."

“Since cannabis became legal in California, organizations have either developed an appreciation for the agricultural product, or a fear of the pending change," said Kathleen Murphy, VP of Innovation at Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

“As consumer perceptions shift, the astute organizations will look to proactively address the growing options that people have to fulfill different need states. And of course education is key. The similarities between agricultural commodities–say cannabis and grapes–is something that a consumer can understand. The Sonoma County experience is leading this pathway in an entertaining and educational manner.”