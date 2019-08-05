Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

An Industry First: Nasdaq-Traded US Company Cadiz Gets Into The Hemp Business
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2019 7:20am   Comments
Share:
An Industry First: Nasdaq-Traded US Company Cadiz Gets Into The Hemp Business
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI), a Los Angeles-based natural resources company that owns more than 70 square miles of property with water rights in Southern California, on Aug. 1 announced it had formed a 50/50 joint venture with the Glass House Group, a vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company, parent to Glass House Farms and its brands.

The JV will operate under the name SoCal Hemp Co. and will focus on growing industrial hemp at a commercial scale.

Kyle Kazan, Chairman and CEO of the Glass House Group, told Benzinga this is the first time a U.S.-based NASDAQ-listed company has formed a long-term relationship with a hemp and cannabis company.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

"As we bring our cannabis industry expertise over to the hemp industry, we look forward to capitalizing on the venture’s full capabilities to bring more cannabinoid-based products and business solutions to the U.S marketplace," he said.

Total U.S. sales for hemp-derived products hit approximately $1.1 billion in 2018, and are projected to more than double by 2022, according to New Frontier Data. Seeking to capitalize on this trend, SoCal Hemp Co. will grow up to 9,600 acres of organic sun grown hemp at the Cadiz Ranch in San Bernardino County, California. This should make it one of the largest commercial hemp cultivations sites in the country.

"The hemp space presents a tremendous new growth opportunity for Cadiz that is compatible with our other land and water initiatives and can deliver new value to our community, shareholders and partners," said Cadiz CEO Scott Slater. “Working with the Glass House Group, we are well positioned to meet rising market demand for a legal organically sun grown California hemp product, which will be supported by our unique desert agricultural location."

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: California Hemp Hemp Scott Slater SoCal Hemp Co. Kyle KazaCannabis News Contracts Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDZI)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Falls Over 8%
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.08
-0.1497
- 3.54%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.70
-0.1
- 1.72%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.05
-0.01
- 0.94%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.00
0.085
+ 0.78%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.64
0.1353
+ 0.66%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.28
0.01
+ 0.44%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.54
0.005
+ 0.33%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.61
0.3596
+ 0.29%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.36
-0.04
- 0.28%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$11.74
-0.03
- 0.25%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.24
-0.01
- 0.19%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.30
-0.04
- 0.14%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.38
-0.005
- 0.11%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.23
-0.01
- 0.1%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.15
-0.01
- 0.06%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.70
0.01
+ 0.03%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.24
0.005
+ 0.03%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.54
-0.01
- 0.02%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.92
-0.0028
- 0.01%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.00
-0.01
- 0.01%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.71
-0.0099
- 0.01%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.45
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.88
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.28
+ 0%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$81.30
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.68
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.78
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.16
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.43
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.63
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.47
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.34
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
+ 0%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.53
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.41
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.20
+ 0%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.59
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.69
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.26
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.70
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.36
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.63
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.11
+ 0%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.27
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
+ 0%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.43
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.72
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.30
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.75
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.69
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.80
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.00
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.89
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.13
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.64
+ 0%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.25
+ 0%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.17
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.77
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.63
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$21.40
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.05
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.94
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.44
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.09
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.84
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.33
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.01
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.85
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.10
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.72
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.62
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Aphria (APHA)
$7.32
+ 0%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.33
+ 0%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.84
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.84
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.61
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.35
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.47
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.73
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.90
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.77
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.01
+ 0%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.77
+ 0%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.24
+ 0%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.57
+ 0%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.01
+ 0%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.47
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.40
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.17
+ 0%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.68
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
+ 0%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.51
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.52
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.65
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.86
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.73
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.95
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.92
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.00
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.97
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.94
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.54
+ 0%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.81
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.18
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.90
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.28
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

FDA Can't Figure Out How To Regulate CBD - And It Doesn't Really Want To

By Peter Page. The agency is worried legitimizing over-the-counter CBD will mean the end of Big Pharma interest in developing new drugs. A top FDA official ... read more

'Developing A Vocabulary That Will Be Understood': The Havas Approach To Cannabis Marketing

Earlier this month, the French multinational advertising and public relations giant Havas announced the release of its cannabis division: Havas ... read more

The Cannabis Sustainability Inquiry: Could Marijuana And Hemp Offer The Solution To The World's Toughest Environmental, Social, And Economic Problems?

A series on global perspectives and examples of cannabis environmental, social, and economic sustainability in theory and practice. As a nascent (legal) ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Rise Of The Machines With This ETF

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street