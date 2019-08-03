Market Overview

US Hemp Authority Looking For Public Commentary On New Guidance Plan
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 03, 2019 10:14am   Comments
The U.S Hemp Authority has announced the launch of its Guidance Plan 2.0, which has the goal of making the U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Program stronger and fully-encompassing.

The program is a work in progress. For the program to succeed, the U.S. Hemp Authority has opened up its processes and deliberations to include all individuals, firms and organizations in the U.S. hemp industry.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

The people behind this program say a great deal has already been accomplished as a result of consulting with stakeholders and industry experts. Some conclusions include: required country of origin labeling for all certified products, required labeling of GMO ingredients (as defined by the USDA) ineligibility of products made with synthetic cannabinoids, and formal recognition of tribal governments are included in this updated guidance.

Now, for a limited time, the public is being asked for their comments and feedback to the new guidance plan.

Between now and Sept. 15, people can reach out to U.S. Hemp Authority’s independent consultant, David Bossman, at dbossman@agwin.com and provide any insight.

“We are excited about the broad industry input we’ve received in the development of Guidance Plan 2.0 and we look forward to even more involvement during the public comment period," U.S. Hemp Authority's Marielle Weintraub told Benzinga. "We encourage all hemp industry participants – from farmers to processors to brand owners – to help us ensure that our standards provide the strongest assurances that certified hemp and hemp products are safe, quality and legal."

Posted-In: Hemp Marielle Weintraub U.S Hemp AuthorityCannabis Government News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

