Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Argentina To Host Its First Big Cannabis Business Expo: 'Cannabis Improves People's Quality Of Life'
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
Argentina To Host Its First Big Cannabis Business Expo: 'Cannabis Improves People's Quality Of Life'
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Argentina will hold its first big cannabis conference, Expo Cannabis, Oct. 4 -6 at the La Rural event hall in Buenos Aires.

The event arrives at a key moment in the country’s regulatory history and the development of a nascent legal industry.

Inaugurating Argentina’s Cannabis Industry

The South American country is far behind its tiny neighbour Uruguay in terms of cannabis legalization, but things could soon change.

As the second-largest country in the region after Brazil, the Spanish-speaking nation is known worldwide as a major exporter of agricultural products.

Argentina’s cannabis industry is literally seeing its first sprouts. The country recently passed a law allowing for a medical and research program that begun pilot testing earlier this year.

Although the production and sale of medical cannabis is technically legal, the licensing process is still in its early stages.

In reality, only one experimental facility has been granted permission for cultivation and patients have no real access to products. Recreational cannabis is legally prohibited. 

“Our idea is to encourage the creation of a solid local industry, which is already starting to boom here in Argentina,” said Sebastian Basalo, one of the event’s organizers and a longtime cannabis advocate.

“We firmly believe that cannabis improves people’s quality of life. For those who use it, and even for those who don’t, because it creates jobs and the state benefits from tax revenue. The Medical Cannabis Law was a truly symbolic act in terms of governmental recognition of the plant’s medical capabilities." 

The expo is a meeting point for people from all sectors of society who are linked in some way to cannabis but lack a common space, Basalo said. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

A Family Event

Basalo said he's happy with the country’s regulatory developments, but said Argentin faces a second major step: an understanding and acceptance of marijuana's benefits in Argentine society.

In that sense, one of the biggest purposes of the expo is providing an educational space where laypeople can learn about cannabis use, he said. 

The first day of the expo is dedicated to industry development, networking and B2B connections. 

"Representatives from foreing companies will be able to meet local representatives, producers, distributors and investors,” said Basalo, who also leads the publishing department at the country’s biggest cannabis-related publication.

The following two days are dedicated to informative programming, with an emphasis placed on medical cannabis. 

Organizers are offering free entry for children under 10 who are accompanied by parents. 

“We don’t want anybody to miss out on this because they didn’t have anywhere to leave their children during the weekend,” he said.

In Basalo's view, society has gone directly from viewing cannabis as a dangerous substance to seeing it as a panacea for every malady without stopping to catch its breath. 

"It’s neither the devil nor a miracle substance. It’s a plant with an enormous therapeutical power that must be known and understood."

Some of the lectures will cover topics related to the therapeutic uses of cannabis, such as:

  • Speaking to children about cannabis
  • Cannabis treatment for pets
  • Cannabis and sleep
  • Use of CBD oil
  • Cannabis and pregnancy
  • Cannabis treatment for anxiety and insomnia

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo from Unsplash. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Expo Cannabis marijuanaCannabis News Previews Events Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Aphria (APHA)
$7.41
2.2
+ 42.23%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.23
0.0521
+ 30.13%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.12
-0.0405
- 24.59%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0013
- 22.41%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.86
-0.74
- 20.56%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.16
-0.0349
- 18.14%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
0.0239
+ 15.65%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
0.0033
+ 15%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.27
-0.0473
- 14.91%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.53
0.0601
+ 12.85%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0051
+ 12.44%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.001
- 12.21%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.40
0.1506
+ 12.05%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.08
-0.5397
- 11.68%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.004
- 11.43%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.001
+ 11.11%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
0.0136
+ 10.77%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.16
0.4964
+ 10.64%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
-0.1123
- 10.61%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
-0.0052
- 10.59%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.75
0.0707
+ 10.37%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
0.023
+ 10.36%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.65
0.06
+ 10.17%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
0.015
+ 10%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
-0.0248
- 9.74%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.95
0.083
+ 9.58%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.38
-0.04
- 9.52%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.35
0.1912
+ 8.85%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
0.034
+ 8.29%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.36
0.0275
+ 8.27%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.33
0.475
+ 8.12%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.002
- 8%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.69
-0.06
- 8%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.10
-0.35
- 7.87%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.72
0.0522
+ 7.85%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.24
0.09
+ 7.83%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.006
- 7.73%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.004
- 7.35%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
-0.005
- 7.14%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.11
0.1386
+ 7.03%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
0.0234
+ 6.94%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.015
- 6.89%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
0.0134
+ 6.77%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
0.0396
+ 6.61%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.81
0.719
+ 6.48%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.55
0.82
+ 6.44%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.0047
+ 6.33%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.34
0.255
+ 6.24%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0041
+ 6.03%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.45
0.08
+ 5.86%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.55
0.0299
+ 5.8%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.64
-0.3434
- 5.74%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$3.97
-0.235
- 5.6%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.59
0.0297
+ 5.3%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0024
- 5.27%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.81
0.14
+ 5.24%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.71
-0.0391
- 5.2%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.50
0.22
+ 5.14%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.63
-0.034
- 5.12%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.67
0.08
+ 5.03%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
-0.0148
- 5.02%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
0.015
+ 4.92%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.18
-0.0093
- 4.91%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.62
0.0753
+ 4.89%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.31
1.96
+ 4.86%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.36
0.0166
+ 4.81%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.0021
+ 4.69%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.37
0.37
+ 4.62%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.93
-0.14
- 4.56%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$21.24
0.9234
+ 4.54%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.20
-0.1507
- 4.5%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.56
1.3935
+ 4.47%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.51
0.5278
+ 4.41%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.36
0.0152
+ 4.4%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
0.0113
+ 4.35%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.05
-0.0465
- 4.23%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.85
-0.86
- 4.15%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.12
0.0842
+ 4.13%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.12
1.0778
+ 3.99%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.62
-0.0245
- 3.83%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.87
-0.43
- 3.81%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.77%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0027
- 3.71%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 3.7%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.26
0.08
+ 3.67%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.19
-0.1965
- 3.65%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0011
+ 3.65%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
0.0393
+ 3.58%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
0.009
+ 3.54%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0025
- 3.42%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.93
0.03
+ 3.33%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 3.33%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0013
+ 3.25%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.29
-0.0098
- 3.23%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
0.006
+ 3.16%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.70
-0.022
- 3.06%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.29
-0.0091
- 3.06%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.36
0.6
+ 3.04%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.20
-0.1
- 3.03%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.41
-0.043
- 2.96%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.0026
+ 2.96%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0004
+ 2.94%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
-0.01
- 2.86%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.73
-0.05
- 2.81%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.36
-1.445
- 2.64%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.64
0.0165
+ 2.64%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.26
-0.195
- 2.62%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.77
0.12
+ 2.58%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
0.02
+ 2.56%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
0.0074
+ 2.53%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.73
-0.07
- 2.5%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
-0.0023
- 2.46%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
0.0097
+ 2.38%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.30
-0.0311
- 2.34%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
-0.02
- 2.3%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$80.96
-1.86
- 2.25%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.83
0.018
+ 2.22%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.52
-0.055
- 2.14%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
0.0056
+ 2.11%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.76
-0.25
- 2.08%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
-0.0042
- 1.97%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.13
-1.23
- 1.97%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
0.0113
+ 1.82%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.21
0.0925
+ 1.81%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.0036
- 1.78%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$11.86
-0.21
- 1.74%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.79
-0.33
- 1.73%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0019
- 1.7%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.97
-0.24
- 1.69%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.07
-0.17
- 1.66%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.85
-0.13
- 1.63%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.0015
+ 1.55%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0002
+ 1.52%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.21
-0.003
- 1.44%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.60
-0.108
- 1.4%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
0.233
+ 1.39%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
-0.0015
- 1.36%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.73
0.0769
+ 1.36%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.68
-0.0091
- 1.3%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0003
+ 1.28%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.67
-2.02
- 1.28%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.35
0.0157
+ 1.18%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.30
0.0145
+ 1.12%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.89
-0.01
- 1.11%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.94
0.02
+ 1.04%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.14
-0.1
- 0.98%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
0.0029
+ 0.95%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.24
-2.76
- 0.94%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.01
0.1526
+ 0.91%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.59
-1.11
- 0.9%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.66
0.0056
+ 0.85%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.91
0.885
+ 0.81%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.61
-0.0366
- 0.79%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.03
0.0299
+ 0.75%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.73
-0.16
- 0.7%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
-0.0021
- 0.7%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.48
0.0093
+ 0.63%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
0.0011
+ 0.6%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
0.0008
+ 0.54%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.88
-0.01
- 0.53%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
0.0032
+ 0.45%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.47
-0.02
- 0.45%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.26
0.43
+ 0.42%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.43
-0.0018
- 0.41%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$126.68
-0.51
- 0.4%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.59
0.22
+ 0.35%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
0.0009
+ 0.3%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.92
-0.0118
- 0.3%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.37
-0.027
- 0.29%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.30
0.015
+ 0.28%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.35
0.0007
+ 0.19%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
- 0.18%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.02
-0.0031
- 0.15%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.24
-0.015
- 0.09%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.24
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.89
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.80
+ %
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.08
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Cramer Blasts Cannabis Sector Amid CannTrust Scandal That 'Keeps Blowing Up'

The cannabis sector is dealing with two notable scandals that is impacting the industry as a whole, CNBC's Jim Cramer said during his daily ... read more

Report: Twitter And Snapchat's Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment

Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) and Snapchat (NASDAQ: SNAP) are the only two big names in Silicon Valley’s social media alley willing to provide a space for ... read more

The Cannabis Sustainability Inquiry: Could Marijuana And Hemp Offer The Solution To The World's Toughest Environmental, Social, And Economic Problems?

A series on global perspectives and examples of cannabis environmental, social, and economic sustainability in theory and practice. As a nascent (legal) ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Twitter, Skyworks And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 2