Acreage Holdings Hires Former Curaleaf VP Gretchen McCarthy
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 02, 2019 1:35pm   Comments
Acreage Holdings Hires Former Curaleaf VP Gretchen McCarthy
Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF)'s former vice president of Dispensary Operations and Development, Gretchen McCarthy, has joined Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF) as vice president of Retail Operations.

McCarthy was responsible for Curaleaf expanding its retail footprint by providing dispensary management and operational guidance for all store locations.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

At Acreage, McCarthy will be responsible for providing leadership and direction to Acreage stores across its national retail portfolio, and will report to Chief Operating Officer, Robert Daino.

Commenting on the hire, Daino said, “As we continue to bolster our retail presence and leverage our suite of products throughout the country, I am thrilled to partner with Gretchen who possesses both the unique skill-set and capability to ensure that we are delivering an unparalleled trusted experience to both our medicinal patients and adult-use consumers.”

Earlier this week, Acreage had appointed Laurence Wolfe as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Distribution. Before Acrage, Wolfe had worked for Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT), where he was a Leadership Partner in supply chain advisory and consultancy.

Posted-In: Gretchen McCarthyCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

