Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 11:51am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he would hold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG). With this stock, you don't have to worry about China, explained Cramer. He would buy it because the company has its destiny under control.

It's too early to buy Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO), said Cramer. He would watch Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) and Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) to figure out if one of them should be a buy. He added that we are close.

Cramer is struggling about where the bottom is for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX).

Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) is up a lot and there should be some profit-taking, said Cramer.

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) is good, but Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) is even better, said Cramer.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) is one of Cramer's favorite companies.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundCannabis Markets Media

