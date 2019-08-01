Market Overview

Aphria Shares Soar On 969% YoY Q4 Revenue Growth
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 01, 2019 4:49pm   Comments
Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) shares soared Thursday afternoon after reporting a huge increase in quarterly net revenue.

Fourth-quarter net revenue came in at CA$128.6 million. This is up from CA$12.03 million in the same period last year, an increase of 969%.

"It's a new day at Aphria. Our team's solid execution across key areas of our business resulted in strong adult-use revenue growth and a profitable fourth quarter," said Irwin Simon. "Over the last six months, our organization identified immediate priorities to help generate substantial progress near-term and long-term. We built upon existing business fundamentals and capabilities, streamlined processes, strengthened governance, and focused on building brand awareness.

"Together, we have nurtured an entrepreneurial culture of accountability through data-driven decision-making for value creation in the global medical and adult-use cannabis industry."

Highlights

  • Net revenue increased 75% sequentially
  • Revenue for adult-use cannabis of CA$18.5 million, up 158% sequentially
  • Ended quarter with CA$571 million of cash

Aphria shares traded higher by 22% at $6.34 in Thursday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $5.20.

Cannabis Movers

ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.01
0.0017
+ 41.46%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.19
-0.0816
- 29.78%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.0067
+ 23.67%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.78
0.31
+ 21.09%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
0.15
+ 20%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
0.19
+ 18.81%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.16
-0.0374
- 18.51%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.008
- 16.33%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.87
0.12
+ 16%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
-0.0078
- 15.76%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.32
2.7198
+ 15.45%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.37
-0.23
- 14.42%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
0.0085
+ 13.82%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.42
0.05
+ 13.51%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.30
0.0342
+ 12.97%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.66
0.074
+ 12.54%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.66
-0.09
- 11.92%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.004
- 11.73%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.08
-0.24
- 10.34%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
0.0251
+ 10.04%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.006
- 10%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.11
-0.9
- 9.99%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
-0.0363
- 9.83%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.22
0.0187
+ 9.39%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.35
-0.3467
- 9.38%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
0.0245
+ 9.14%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
0.0253
+ 9.08%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0007
+ 8.86%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0038
- 8.74%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
0.059
+ 8.54%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
-0.028
- 8.54%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
0.0025
+ 8.06%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.06
-0.0911
- 7.92%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$12.72
-1.09
- 7.89%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.22
-0.019
- 7.88%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0149
- 7.49%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.17
-0.175
- 7.46%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0063
+ 7.29%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.07
-0.0057
- 7.12%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.86
-1.28
- 7.06%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
0.0491
+ 6.98%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
0.0192
+ 6.97%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0084
- 6.95%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0016
- 6.62%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.85
-0.405
- 6.47%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.07
-0.81
- 6.29%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
-0.003
- 6.25%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.97
-0.1304
- 6.2%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.12
-0.33
- 6.06%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.15
-0.0096
- 5.91%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.90
0.05
+ 5.88%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0122
- 5.83%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
0.0173
+ 5.77%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.65
-0.34
- 5.68%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0014
- 5.62%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.21
-0.31
- 5.62%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.40
-0.32
- 5.59%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
0.0058
+ 5.57%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.25
0.0642
+ 5.41%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.26
-0.0151
- 5.39%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.98
-0.45
- 5.34%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
-0.0143
- 5.3%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
-0.0142
- 5.27%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0008
- 5.24%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.67
-0.1475
- 5.24%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.21
-0.0116
- 5.22%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.54
-0.0847
- 5.21%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.89
-0.616
- 4.93%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
-0.0097
- 4.87%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.16
-0.11
- 4.85%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
-0.0205
- 4.8%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
-0.0093
- 4.65%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.52
-0.0249
- 4.61%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.19
-1.4847
- 4.54%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.66
-0.0311
- 4.52%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0021
+ 4.47%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.88
-1.06
- 4.43%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
0.008
+ 4.4%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.66
-0.2132
- 4.37%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.87
-0.0387
- 4.28%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.33
-0.0575
- 4.14%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.003
+ 4.05%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.08
-0.17
- 4%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
-0.0231
- 3.71%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.45
-0.0558
- 3.7%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$101.84
-3.7955
- 3.59%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$20.67
-0.77
- 3.59%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.89
0.065
+ 3.56%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
-0.0107
- 3.44%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.04
-0.96
- 3.43%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.24
-0.35
- 3.31%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 3.29%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.45
-0.15
- 3.26%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.21
-0.17
- 3.16%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.29
-0.1702
- 3.12%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.59
-0.019
- 3.12%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.35
0.0101
+ 3.01%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$157.45
-4.85
- 2.99%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.64
-0.1384
- 2.9%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.00
-3.22
- 2.87%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.04
-0.0595
- 2.83%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.68
0.0184
+ 2.77%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.65
-0.127
- 2.66%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.47
-0.04
- 2.65%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.38
-0.1182
- 2.63%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.98
-0.321
- 2.61%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0018
- 2.58%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.15
-0.03
- 2.54%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.25
-0.11
- 2.52%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.78
-0.02
- 2.5%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.70
-0.197
- 2.49%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.29
-0.0325
- 2.46%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
-0.0153
- 2.41%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.62
-0.0152
- 2.38%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.41
-0.01
- 2.38%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.37
-1.5125
- 2.37%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.07
0.07
+ 2.33%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$123.70
-2.8
- 2.21%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.24
-0.23
- 2.2%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.12
-0.25
- 2.2%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.81
0.017
+ 2.14%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.45
-0.16
- 2.1%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.35
0.0071
+ 2.09%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0009
+ 2.04%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
-0.03
- 2.03%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.85%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
-0.0087
- 1.82%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.10
-0.02
- 1.79%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0013
- 1.76%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.75
-0.35
- 1.74%
Teradyne (TER)
$54.79
-0.94
- 1.69%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.40
-0.152
- 1.59%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.30
0.05
+ 1.54%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.92
-0.0298
- 1.53%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
0.003
+ 1.51%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.72
0.01
+ 1.41%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.27
-0.55
- 1.35%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.35
-0.0047
- 1.3%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
0.0033
+ 1.29%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.59
0.02
+ 1.27%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0011
- 1.26%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0009
- 1.23%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.25
0.05
+ 1.19%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.71
-0.0085
- 1.18%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.12%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.57
-0.0284
- 1.09%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
-0.0059
- 1.09%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.09
0.0114
+ 1.06%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$82.82
-0.88
- 1.05%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
-0.001
- 1.02%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.80
-0.0276
- 0.98%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.49
0.04
+ 0.9%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.34
-0.003
- 0.88%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$294.99
-2.41
- 0.81%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.64
-0.005
- 0.78%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$12.04
0.09
+ 0.75%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.37
-0.075
- 0.66%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.001
- 0.66%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
-0.002
- 0.65%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.93
-0.025
- 0.63%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.25
-0.09
- 0.52%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.23
-0.075
- 0.52%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.37
-0.31
- 0.49%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.69
0.0033
+ 0.48%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
-0.0007
- 0.47%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.18
0.45
+ 0.36%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
-0.001
- 0.35%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
0.0007
+ 0.34%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.02
-0.0069
- 0.34%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.98
-0.02
- 0.33%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.02
0.018
+ 0.3%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.00
-0.01
- 0.25%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
- 0.2%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.15
-0.03
- 0.16%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0001
- 0.14%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
-0.0001
- 0.07%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.62
-0.0002
- 0.03%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.33
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.81
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.44
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
see all 210 stocks
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Sundial Growers IPO: What You Need To Know

Those investors who missed out on the huge run-ups in publicly traded cannabis stocks get another opportunity to partake in the booming market. The IPO ... read more

Aphria Announces Expansion To Jamaica

Canada-based cannabis company Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) announced Monday its subsidiary will expand operation to Jamaica. What Happened Aphria's ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more
