Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 1, 2019
There were no large-cap cannabis stock gainers today. The return of U.S.-China trade tensions and risks of tariffs drove many stocks into the red.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 6.24% to close at $5.86.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 3.35% to close at $5.20.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 4.5%, eventually closing at $31.17.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 7.82%, to close at $12.73.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 7.23% to close at $2.18, amid Cramer vocalizing his ire.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 2.49% to close at $7.70.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 5.34% to close at $7.98.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 2.84%, eventually closing at $157.69.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 3.99%, to close at $4.09.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 3.33%, eventually closing at $1.16.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 3.66%, to close at $101.80.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 5.24% to close at $2.67.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 14.89% to close at $9.20.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.34%, to close at $2.02.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 4.81% to close at $3.56.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 5.68%, to close at $5.65.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 0.28%, to close at $14.23.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 1.15% to close at $40.35.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 2.31% to close at $2.54.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 2.3% to close at $4.25.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 3.31%, to close at $10.24.
