PanXchange Unveils Institutional Grade Hemp Exchange

PanXchange, a provider of OTC market structure solutions for commodity markets, on Thursday launched the first institutional-grade hemp exchange.

“Despite the massive market demand for industrial hemp, the ability for producers to transact with processors and end-users in a transparent, efficient manner is woefully inadequate,” said PanXchange founder and CEO Juli Lerner.

This development will support transactions of raw materials used in the making of CBD products. Specifically, the exchange will enable a cash market for hemp products, paving the way for hemp derivatives contracts.

The exchange will “serve as the foundation for regulated exchanges to create derivative contracts that would allow involvement by a broader group of market participants -- including institutional investors -- eager to take part in this exciting market,” said Andy Bose, former S&P Global Platts senior executive.

