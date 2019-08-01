Market Overview

Choom Appoints Corey Gillon As President
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 11:16am   Comments
Earlier this week, Canadian cannabis company Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) announced the appointment of Corey Gillon as President, effective Aug. 16.

Gillon joined the company to develop and expand Choom’s retail strategy before the launch of Cannabis 2.0, strengthening Choom’s management team as they prepare for future growth.

Why It's Important

Gillon is a senior retail veteran with over 20 years of experience in corporate retail strategy. He led executive leadership roles at both Walmart and Aritzia. His appointment to Choom further bolsters its management team’s positioning to utilize its extensive retail network in Canada.

Gillon’s prior tenure at Aritizia saw the development of centralized operations teams, new retail POS systems and process improvements. Given these experiences, Gillon’s appointment to Choom can be viewed as a signal to investors that Choom is approaching Cannabis 2.0 with traditional retail strategies with proven track records.

What's Next

With the mid-December launch of Cannabis 2.0 (the legal sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada) rapidly approaching, Gillon’s appointment with Choom could signal plans to dominate the recreational retail market.

Choom’s retail network extends to 39 retail opportunities, centered in Alberta with smaller footprints in British Colombia and Ontario. The legalization of cannabis derivatives means that high-margin derivatives such as edibles, infused beverages, topicals, concentrates, and vaporizer cartridges will enter the recreational market.

"I'm honored to be named President of Choom and to get the opportunity to work with a terrific team," Gillon told Benzinga.

"Choom has assembled some of the best talent the industry combined with a really impressive vision and concept of what a Canadian cannabis retailer experience should be. With my experience in developing retail networks and brands in Canada, there is a lot to look forward to regarding the expansion of Choom’s brands and retail footprint. We are focused on our customers, and the future is bright!"

Posted-In: Corey GillonCannabis News Management Markets Interview

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

