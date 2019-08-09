Market Overview

What To Do In Detroit During The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 4:16pm   Comments
What To Do In Detroit During The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
After several iterations of Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference in the U.S. and beyond, we're finally bringing the event to our home turf on Aug. 15.

Interested in getting ahead of the details surrounding the adult-use license rollout in Michigan on Nov. 1? Be sure to grab your tickets here before they sell out.

Already have tickets? Here are some other events to check out while you’re in Detroit.

See Also: Why You Should Attend The Cannabis Capital Conference In Detroit

Wednesday, Aug. 14

What to do: How To Launch into IoT, 6 p.m. ET.

“Join our discussion on: IoT Applications, Circuit Board Design and Manufacturing, How to connect your device to a network and Opportunity in Industrial Internet of Things.”

What to do: Intro to HTML/CSS: Build Your Own Website, 6:30 p.m. ET.

“Curious about coding, but don’t know where to begin? This workshop is the perfect place to start. Join us as we teach you the fundamentals of HTML & CSS while building an interactive website.

“In this workshop, you'll learn the key concepts of HTML & CSS, which are the basic 'building blocks' of all websites. You'll start building your own site with the help of our instructor and TAs, and you’ll leave with your own site live on the internet to share with your friends and family.”

What to eat: The townhouse burger at Townhouse Detroit. The aesthetically pleasing venue gives the feel of a greenhouse, with great food and cocktails.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Attend the Cannabis Capital Conference at the Westin Book Cadillac to hear from the entrepreneurs, policy makers and investors driving the new industry. Check out the full agenda here.

Friday, Aug. 16

What to do: The 50th Anniversary of the Ann Arbor Blues Festival, 7 p.m. ET.

“In 1969, a group of University of Michigan students defied racial prejudice and gathered what is widely considered the greatest lineup of blues musicians ever assembled. Their efforts would unleash a chain of events that changed the world.”

What to eat: Coconut shrimp at the Gandy Dancer. Known for its historic design and location, this restaurant is a necessity for a trip to Ann Arbor.

Saturday, Aug. 17

What to do: The High Times Cannabis Cup, Russell Industrial Center.

"High Times is bringing all the action we brought to the Auto City Speedway and more to the Paris of the Midwest! Featuring an even bigger lineup, more booths, and oh yeah, LEGAL CANNABIS - this one’s going to go down in the record books... come be a part of history."

What to do: The Woodward Avenue Dream Cruise, 10 a.m. ET.

“Today, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event, drawing 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars each year from around the globe—from as far away as New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the former Soviet Union. North American cruisers from California, Georgia, Canada and all points in between caravan to Metro Detroit to participate in what has become, for many, an annual rite of summer.”

What to eat: Ragout alla bolognese at Ottava Via. Check out this Corktown staple for games, great pasta and signature cocktails.

Need more suggestions? Head to our Detroit Attractions page here!

