Highlights From LeafLink's Q2 Cannabis Wholesale Report, Hits $1B In Orders
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 03, 2019 10:16am   Comments
Last month, the wholesale cannabis management platform LeafLink has published its second-quarter update.

LeafLink serves more than 1,000 brands and 3,000 retailers. The following are some highlights from the report. 

Orders Reach $1 Billion

LeafLink said its platform has seen a tremendous growth in orders: they've reached $1 billion and cover 20 territories in Canada and the U.S.

“With $1 billion in annualized orders through the platform, LeafLink is currently processing 16% of wholesale cannabis transactions in the U.S.," according to the company. 

Joint Venture with Canopy Rivers

“In March, we announced the launch of LeafLink International, a joint venture with Canopy Rivers Inc (OTC: CNPOF) to bring LeafLink to global markets, starting with Canada.”

The idea behind the deal is to create a proprietary cannabis B2B software platform that will cover legal marijuana markets worldwide, the company said. 

LeafLink Financial

During the quarter, the company also released the beta version of LeafLink Financial, which allows clients to access capital and brings payments to the platform.

Industry trends, predictions for summer sales: 

“Historically, July is the peak of summer sales on LeafLink, with an average 31.3% growth in sales over June.”

“Last June, disposable vapes saw a 53.77% jump in percentage of platform sales.”

“Last July, flower saw a 16.1% jump in percentage of platform sales.”

“Last August, cartridges saw a 9.93% jump in percentage of platform sales.”

Quarter Over Quarter

The number of brands and retailers using the platform grew by 11% from one quarter earlier.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Cramer Blasts Cannabis Sector Amid CannTrust Scandal That 'Keeps Blowing Up'

The cannabis sector is dealing with two notable scandals that is impacting the industry as a whole, CNBC's Jim Cramer said during his daily ... read more

Report: Twitter And Snapchat's Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment

Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) and Snapchat (NASDAQ: SNAP) are the only two big names in Silicon Valley’s social media alley willing to provide a space for ... read more

The Cannabis Sustainability Inquiry: Could Marijuana And Hemp Offer The Solution To The World's Toughest Environmental, Social, And Economic Problems?

A series on global perspectives and examples of cannabis environmental, social, and economic sustainability in theory and practice. As a nascent (legal) ... read more
