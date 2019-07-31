Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 31, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 0.16% to close at $6.26.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 0.73%, to close at $5.54.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 8.84%, closing at $2.34.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 2.06% to close at $8.43.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 1.43%, to close at $4.26.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares increased by 3.97% to close at $2.82.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 0.34%, to close at $5.99.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 7.62%, closing at $14.27.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.15%, to close at $40.82.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 4.42% to close at $2.60.
Losers
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.69% to close at $32.64.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 0.93% to close at $13.79.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 0.75% to close at $7.90.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 1.07%, to close at $162.30.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 4.76%, eventually closing at $1.20.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 3.02%, to close at $105.61.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 7.13% to close at $10.81.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 0.0% to close at $2.03.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares tumbled by 4.1%, eventually closing at $3.74.
- True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) shares fell 3.68% to close at $0.21.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 3.76%, to close at $4.35.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 2.13% to close at $10.59.
