Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 31, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 0.16% to close at $6.26.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 0.73%, to close at $5.54.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 8.84%, closing at $2.34.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 2.06% to close at $8.43.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 1.43%, to close at $4.26.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares increased by 3.97% to close at $2.82.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 0.34%, to close at $5.99.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 7.62%, closing at $14.27.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.15%, to close at $40.82.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 4.42% to close at $2.60.

Losers

  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.69% to close at $32.64.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 0.93% to close at $13.79.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 0.75% to close at $7.90.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 1.07%, to close at $162.30.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 4.76%, eventually closing at $1.20.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 3.02%, to close at $105.61.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 7.13% to close at $10.81.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 0.0% to close at $2.03.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares tumbled by 4.1%, eventually closing at $3.74.
  • True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) shares fell 3.68% to close at $0.21.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 3.76%, to close at $4.35.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 2.13% to close at $10.59.

Cannabis Movers

ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.0029
+ 322.22%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.26
-0.3364
- 56.08%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
0.0083
+ 53.3%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
0.012
+ 33.33%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
-0.0126
- 31.45%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.15
0.1999
+ 21.04%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.27
-0.0601
- 18.49%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.015
- 18.29%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0162
- 18.1%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.10
0.0125
+ 14.71%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
-0.0074
- 13.6%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0018
+ 12.98%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.0089
+ 12.54%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.50
0.5
+ 12.5%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.63
0.07
+ 12.5%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0062
- 12.34%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
-0.02
- 12.31%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.37
0.04
+ 12.12%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
0.0275
+ 12.09%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0087
- 11.79%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.25
-0.7
- 11.76%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
-0.0041
- 11.68%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.00
0.1
+ 11.11%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.39
0.0348
+ 9.78%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.27
-0.0291
- 9.73%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.48
0.13
+ 9.63%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
0.0163
+ 9.17%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.004
+ 8.59%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.35
0.185
+ 8.56%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
-0.0288
- 8.47%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$111.88
8.58
+ 8.31%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.32
-0.0289
- 8.25%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
-0.0161
- 8.05%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.57
-0.13
- 7.65%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.67
-0.0554
- 7.64%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
0.0105
+ 7.53%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.08
-0.0067
- 7.47%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.19
-0.0154
- 7.44%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
0.0472
+ 7.25%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.25
-0.24
- 6.88%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.15
-0.011
- 6.68%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.36
0.0223
+ 6.62%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
0.0015
+ 6.61%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
0.0177
+ 6.6%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 6.58%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.15
0.0624
+ 5.74%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.06
0.76
+ 5.71%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0017
- 5.67%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.37
-0.0218
- 5.58%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.26
0.0139
+ 5.56%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.70
-0.04
- 5.41%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
0.0243
+ 5.39%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.99
0.64
+ 5.18%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.55
-0.03
- 5.17%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.34
0.0167
+ 5.17%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.44
-0.0225
- 4.92%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0015
- 4.92%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.96
-0.1862
- 4.49%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0071
- 4.41%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.40
0.18
+ 4.27%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.22
0.0089
+ 4.26%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.68
0.23
+ 4.22%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.18
-0.8224
- 4.11%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.95
0.0763
+ 4.07%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.80
0.07
+ 4.05%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.71
-0.0299
- 4.04%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.59
0.1
+ 4.02%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.59
0.0601
+ 3.93%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.78
-0.0316
- 3.89%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0078
- 3.77%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$104.94
-4
- 3.67%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.64%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.34
-0.425
- 3.61%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.41
-0.015
- 3.57%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.73
0.16
+ 3.5%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
0.0225
+ 3.48%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.37
0.18
+ 3.47%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
-0.0077
- 3.47%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
0.01
+ 3.45%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.51
0.05
+ 3.42%
Teradyne (TER)
$55.41
-1.95
- 3.4%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.81
-0.0975
- 3.35%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.78
-0.269
- 3.34%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.43
0.014
+ 3.33%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.32
0.0425
+ 3.32%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.76
-0.025
- 3.18%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
-0.0201
- 3.11%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.70
0.021
+ 3.09%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
0.0091
+ 3.03%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.60
-0.05
- 3.03%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0014
+ 2.94%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.34
-0.04
- 2.9%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.40
-0.13
- 2.87%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.33
-0.2688
- 2.8%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.52
0.04
+ 2.7%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
-0.0053
- 2.41%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.85
0.0199
+ 2.4%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
0.0127
+ 2.37%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.27
-0.0066
- 2.36%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.74
-0.0176
- 2.32%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.89
-0.0201
- 2.21%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.77
0.059
+ 2.18%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.20
-0.13
- 2.05%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.30
0.0059
+ 2.04%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.42
0.16
+ 1.94%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.29
0.0434
+ 1.93%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.08
-0.04
- 1.89%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.83
-0.135
- 1.7%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.74
0.19
+ 1.65%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.75
-0.0799
- 1.65%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.09
-1.04
- 1.65%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0017
- 1.54%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.31
0.155
+ 1.53%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.88
0.0721
+ 1.5%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$17.30
-0.26
- 1.48%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.94
-0.93
- 1.43%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.63
-0.0522
- 1.42%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.71
-0.01
- 1.39%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.66
0.009
+ 1.38%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.36
-0.019
- 1.38%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$21.24
0.285
+ 1.36%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.83
-0.4444
- 1.34%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.91
0.0111
+ 1.24%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0009
+ 1.21%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.69
-0.13
- 1.2%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.36
-1.495
- 1.16%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$24.03
0.2759
+ 1.16%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.003
- 1.14%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.35
0.195
+ 1.14%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.0011
+ 1.14%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$297.42
-3.37
- 1.12%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.72
-0.06
- 1.04%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.78
-0.14
- 1.01%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.05
0.02
+ 0.99%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.08
0.03
+ 0.98%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.15
-0.0201
- 0.92%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$12.88
-0.12
- 0.92%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.31
-0.0205
- 0.88%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$126.48
-1.079
- 0.85%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
0.0049
+ 0.79%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.05
0.03
+ 0.75%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.22
0.0299
+ 0.71%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$83.85
-0.59
- 0.7%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 0.68%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.21
-0.0014
- 0.68%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$9.06
-0.06
- 0.66%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.45
-0.035
- 0.64%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.01
-0.177
- 0.63%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.02
-0.0363
- 0.6%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.07
-0.0064
- 0.59%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
-0.0003
- 0.59%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.91
-0.07
- 0.58%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.0011
- 0.55%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.66
-0.0035
- 0.53%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
0.0003
+ 0.5%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
-0.0012
- 0.49%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.21
-0.02
- 0.47%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
0.0015
+ 0.43%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.30
0.0485
+ 0.4%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.11
-0.08
- 0.4%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0001
+ 0.4%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
0.0021
+ 0.35%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.13
-0.0037
- 0.33%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0001
+ 0.29%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.75
0.01
+ 0.21%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
+ 0.2%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.18
0.0015
+ 0.13%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$164.26
0.21
+ 0.13%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.81
0.0463
+ 0.11%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
-0.0003
- 0.11%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.62
0.0005
+ 0.08%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.26
0.0046
+ 0.07%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.97
-0.0031
- 0.05%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$18.22
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.75
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.81
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
Sundial Growers IPO: What You Need To Know

Those investors who missed out on the huge run-ups in publicly traded cannabis stocks get another opportunity to partake in the booming market. The IPO ... read more

Aphria Announces Expansion To Jamaica

Canada-based cannabis company Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) announced Monday its subsidiary will expand operation to Jamaica. What Happened Aphria's ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more
