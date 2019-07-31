Gainers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 0.16% to close at $6.26.

(NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 1.43%, to close at $4.26.





iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares increased by 3.97% to close at $2.82.

Losers

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.69% to close at $32.64.

