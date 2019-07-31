Cannabis Co. Revolution Adds Notable LGBTQI+ Activist Candace Gingrich To Team

Cannabis company Revolution Florida, defined as a sister company of Revolution Enterprises, has appointed prominent LGBTQI+ activist Candace Gingrich as Vice President and Head of Business Development in Florida.

Gingrich a well-known LGBTQI+ advocate, is married to Illinois Rep. Kelly Cassidy, the lead sponsor in the House of the state’s adult-use legalization bill signed earlier this year.

In addition to his corporate, business development responsibilities, Gingrich will lead LGBTQI+ community outreach, serving as Revolution’s “ambassador.”

“In their role, Gingrich has plans to establish LGBTQ-focused medical cannabis treatment centers and increase economic opportunities for LGBTQ people in the sector,” a press release said.

Mark de Souza, CEO of Revolution told Benzinga, “Candace is a recognized national leader in the LGBTQ community for over 20 years, and their passion and work align perfectly with ours as Revolution looks for more ways to engage and elevate members of the LGBTQ community, in addition to women, minorities, and people from economically diverse backgrounds in the cannabis space.”

Gingrich sees joining Revolution as an opportunity to translate their experience in advocacy to a booming industry and business focused on health and wellness.

“I also admire Revolution’s relentless focus on the double bottom line of its business. The company creates best-in-class products, starting at the research and development phase to cultivation to delivering medicine to patients in their dispensaries, while at the same time lifting the communities in which they operate," Gingrich said.

