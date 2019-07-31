Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Smart Decision, Inc. Lists On OTC Markets
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 31, 2019 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Smart Decision, Inc. Lists On OTC Markets
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC: SDEC), a "next-generation, consumer-based LED and CBD algorithm innovator," said Wednesday that it is listing its common shares on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol “SDEC.”

"We are excited about this announcement and the establishment of our public ticker symbol. This will increase the visibility of the company and enhance liquidity for our shareholders. It will, also, provide greater access to capital to support our growing business and innovative operations," CEO Adam Green said in a statement. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

Smart Decision said it is innovating in algorithms for the consumer and business LED lighting and CBD markets.

The company’s patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms are expected to simplify choosing the right type of product both for LED and CBD.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBD Inc. LED Smart DecisionCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.03
0.0099
+ 63.57%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.30
-0.2989
- 49.82%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
0.012
+ 33.33%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
-0.0126
- 31.45%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.82
0.1403
+ 20.66%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.26
-0.0619
- 19.04%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0162
- 18.1%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.10
0.1493
+ 15.72%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
-0.0074
- 13.6%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.45
0.17
+ 13.28%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.0089
+ 12.54%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0062
- 12.34%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.37
0.04
+ 12.12%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0087
- 11.79%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.00
0.1
+ 11.11%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0015
+ 10.83%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.43
0.43
+ 10.75%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.73
0.0685
+ 10.32%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$112.85
9.55
+ 9.24%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0075
- 9.15%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.36
0.195
+ 9.03%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.19
-0.0181
- 8.74%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
-0.0139
- 8.55%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.27
-0.0251
- 8.39%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.32
-0.0289
- 8.25%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.35
1.05
+ 7.89%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.23
0.0165
+ 7.89%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
0.0106
+ 7.6%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.45
0.0307
+ 7.31%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.25
-0.24
- 6.88%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
0.0015
+ 6.61%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
0.0177
+ 6.6%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.08
-0.0058
- 6.48%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.60
0.035
+ 6.25%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.99
0.1163
+ 6.21%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.68
-0.045
- 6.2%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.64
0.15
+ 6.02%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.49
0.3031
+ 5.84%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
0.002
+ 5.79%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.25
-0.0148
- 5.69%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
-0.0158
- 5.64%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.62
0.0857
+ 5.6%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.15
0.0602
+ 5.54%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.17
0.0089
+ 5.41%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.55
-0.0309
- 5.33%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.85
0.143
+ 5.28%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.65
-0.3
- 5.04%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0015
- 4.92%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
-0.0141
- 4.88%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.68
0.0301
+ 4.62%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0034
+ 4.59%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.96
-0.1862
- 4.49%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.90
0.5529
+ 4.48%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.40
0.18
+ 4.27%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.68
0.23
+ 4.22%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.52
0.0611
+ 4.18%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
0.0123
+ 4.11%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.41
0.055
+ 4.07%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.001
- 4%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 3.95%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
-0.0087
- 3.95%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
0.0251
+ 3.89%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$18.21
0.6467
+ 3.68%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.79
0.06
+ 3.47%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
0.01
+ 3.45%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.20
-0.0071
- 3.43%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$21.67
0.715
+ 3.41%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.41
-0.014
- 3.33%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.72
0.15
+ 3.28%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.53
0.0486
+ 3.28%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$24.51
0.76
+ 3.2%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.76
-0.025
- 3.18%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.79
-0.0243
- 2.99%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
-0.0014
- 2.93%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
-0.0046
- 2.85%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.14
0.085
+ 2.79%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.58
-0.1
- 2.72%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.65
-0.0454
- 2.67%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.65
0.12
+ 2.65%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0025
- 2.58%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.38
-0.01
- 2.56%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0006
- 2.42%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.85
-0.195
- 2.42%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
0.0129
+ 2.41%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0011
+ 2.31%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
0.008
+ 2.3%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.30
0.0511
+ 2.28%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
0.0013
+ 2.18%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$106.64
-2.3042
- 2.12%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.20
-0.13
- 2.05%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.0006
+ 1.98%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.07
0.04
+ 1.97%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.82%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.0035
- 1.75%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.09
0.07
+ 1.74%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.73
-0.0127
- 1.71%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.22
0.0037
+ 1.7%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.66
0.0109
+ 1.69%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.16
0.1
+ 1.65%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.45
-0.0075
- 1.64%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.57
-0.1924
- 1.64%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.45
0.2012
+ 1.64%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.91
0.0143
+ 1.6%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
-0.0118
- 1.56%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.57
0.085
+ 1.55%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.69
-0.31
- 1.55%
Teradyne (TER)
$56.47
-0.8899
- 1.55%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0017
- 1.54%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.0032
- 1.53%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.40
0.021
+ 1.52%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.39
0.125
+ 1.51%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.58
-0.0083
- 1.4%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.71
-0.01
- 1.39%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 1.36%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.74
-0.01
- 1.33%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.46
0.265
+ 1.31%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.25
0.055
+ 1.31%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
0.0044
+ 1.29%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.30
-0.03
- 1.29%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0035
+ 1.27%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.80
0.0584
+ 1.23%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.12
-0.014
- 1.23%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.63
-0.02
- 1.21%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
0.003
+ 1.2%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.2%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.35
0.199
+ 1.16%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$18.43
0.21
+ 1.15%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.71
0.11
+ 1.15%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$85.38
0.94
+ 1.11%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
0.0025
+ 1.1%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.48
-1.37
- 1.06%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$64.20
-0.675
- 1.04%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.33
0.065
+ 1.04%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.88
-0.0295
- 1.01%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.19
0.0115
+ 0.98%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.09
0.0106
+ 0.98%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
-0.0034
- 0.95%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.92
0.1
+ 0.92%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$12.09
0.105
+ 0.88%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$12.90
-0.1
- 0.77%
Tilray (TLRY)
$41.06
0.3
+ 0.74%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.39
0.01
+ 0.72%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.39
0.2
+ 0.71%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
-0.0024
- 0.71%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.61
-0.0037
- 0.6%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.00
0.075
+ 0.54%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.92
-0.0425
- 0.53%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.0015
- 0.5%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$9.17
0.045
+ 0.49%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.16
-0.01
- 0.46%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.0002
+ 0.43%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.50
-0.05
- 0.43%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.91
0.0039
+ 0.42%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.81
-0.0182
- 0.38%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.99
0.0228
+ 0.38%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.82
0.0171
+ 0.36%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
-0.0008
- 0.32%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.94
-0.19
- 0.3%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$163.58
-0.47
- 0.29%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.65
0.0015
+ 0.24%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.13
-0.0223
- 0.22%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.83
0.2702
+ 0.21%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.79
0.01
+ 0.17%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.32
-0.0004
- 0.14%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.45
-0.0006
- 0.13%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.24
0.005
+ 0.12%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.30
0.026
+ 0.08%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.36
-0.0002
- 0.07%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.98
0.19
+ 0.06%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.62
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.81
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.12
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.83
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Sundial IPO, Earnings Take The Spotlight

The week in cannabis will be a rather exciting one for cannabis investors as the earnings season for cannabis companies kicks in. Over the next five days, a ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more

KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) on Friday announced its acquisition of a new cannabis biotech company CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. CannBioRx Life ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Borr Drilling Opens Above IPO Price

Ceva Logistics Posts Weak First-Half Results