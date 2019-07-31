Smart Decision, Inc. Lists On OTC Markets

Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC: SDEC), a "next-generation, consumer-based LED and CBD algorithm innovator," said Wednesday that it is listing its common shares on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol “SDEC.”

"We are excited about this announcement and the establishment of our public ticker symbol. This will increase the visibility of the company and enhance liquidity for our shareholders. It will, also, provide greater access to capital to support our growing business and innovative operations," CEO Adam Green said in a statement.

Smart Decision said it is innovating in algorithms for the consumer and business LED lighting and CBD markets.

The company’s patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms are expected to simplify choosing the right type of product both for LED and CBD.

