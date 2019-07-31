DionyMed Brands Expands Portfolio With Woah Candy's Cannabis-Infused Edibles

DionyMed Brands Inc. (OTC: DYMEF), announced an exclusive distribution agreement Wednesday to make Woah Candy Co.'s cannabis-infused caramels and chocolate edibles available to consumers in California.

Woah Candy is a family-owned and operated edible manufacturer focused on the production of artisan cannabis-infused sweets for California's medical and adult-use markets. Its products are made with only clean and healthier ingredients using traditional caramel cooking techniques.

“By incorporating Woah Candy Co. into DionyMed’s portfolio, we are further expanding our cannabis brand portfolio to meet the diverse preferences of our growing consumer base," DionyMed CEO Edward Fields said in a statement.

"We are committed to offering the highest quality products, with strict product quality and potency testing procedures, while delivering a novel, and delicious experience. DYME Brands is quickly becoming a leading brand portfolio in today’s cannabis market, partnering with today’s most demanded cannabis brands."

Woah Candy founder Mark Bergquist said the company's mission is to deliver a consistent, safe and delicious edible experience.

"By partnering with DionyMed, we now have the opportunity to reach a wider audience in the California market and introduce them to our delicious cannabis infused confections."

DionyMed sells cannabis products from all categories.

The company's stock was trading higher by 2.1% at $1.41 at the time of publication Wednesday.

