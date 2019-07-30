Market Overview

Ex-NFL Player Steve Smith Sr. Calls Partnership With CbdMD 'A Family Affair'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 11:38am   Comments
Ex-NFL Player Steve Smith Sr. Calls Partnership With CbdMD 'A Family Affair'
Consumer cannabidiol company cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) announced Tuesday a new partnership with retired NFL players Steve Smith, Sr. and Jonathan Stewart.

What Happened

Smith and Stewart played together with the Carolina Panthers and are now reunited through a new partnership with cbdMD, best known for its THC-free, hybrid manufacturing process of CBD products. It's unclear what exactly their roles will be with the brand, although Smith said the partnership "can be the platform the public needs to educate themselves on the power of CBD."

"For me, this is much more than just a partnership," Smith said. "Working with cbdMD has become a family affair."

Stewart said cbdMD has been able to help him "live a better quality of life" after retiring from the NFL. The former NFL player said he can "stay competitive" in sports, including keeping up with his daughter after "constant contact and injuries" endured in the NFL.

The potential to educate consumers about the benefits of cbdMD's products is "limitless" if Smith and Stewart's dedication is similar to their years of persistence shown on the field, Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD said in the press release.

"Being headquartered in North Carolina, we're honored to partner with arguably, two of the most legendary Panthers of all-time," the CEO said.

cbdMD's stock traded higher by 4.9% to $4.24 per share at time of publication.

Posted-In: cannabinoid Caryn Dunayer Jonathan StewartCannabis News Sports Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

