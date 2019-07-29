Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 29, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2019 4:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) shares increased by 4.63% to close at $8.21.
  • Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 1.03%, closing at $7.84.
  • Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 9.27% to close at $4.36.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares gained 0.4%, closing at $1.25.
  • Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 1.58%, closing at $11.55.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 0.51% to close at $5.93.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 3.2%, closing at $6.21.
  • Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) fell by 2.9% to close at $5.35 after annoucing an expansion to Jamaica.
  • Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 3.79% to close at $33.50.
  • Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 4.36% to close at $14.25.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.39% to close at $2.18.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell by 0.24%, closing at $165.91.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares were down by 0.59%, closing at $107.01.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares tumbled by 2.9% to close at $2.68.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 2.35%, eventually closing at $2.08.
  • New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 0.54% to close at $3.70.
  • The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) shares fell 1.21% to close at $102.25.
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 3.45% to close at $40.64.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 1.99%, closing at $2.46.
  • cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares tumbled by 4.27%, closing at $4.04.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 4.6% to close at $10.79.

Cannabis Movers

CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
-0.0195
- 35.52%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
-0.0296
- 31.83%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.003
+ 25.42%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.02
-0.85
- 21.96%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0044
- 16.74%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.31
-0.06
- 16.22%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.09
-0.1971
- 15.34%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0291
- 14.1%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0043
- 13.6%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.0079
- 13.41%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.006
+ 12.94%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
0.006
+ 10.71%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.69
1.5725
+ 10.4%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
-0.0264
- 10.04%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.007
+ 9.59%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.37
0.38
+ 9.54%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.75
0.0644
+ 9.45%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.25
-0.1258
- 9.14%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
-0.025
- 9.09%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.66
-0.065
- 9.03%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0041
+ 8.98%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0029
- 8.81%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.65
0.0506
+ 8.5%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.16
-0.0143
- 8.36%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0013
+ 8.18%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
-0.018
- 7.83%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.71
-0.0569
- 7.39%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.90
-0.3
- 7.14%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.00
-0.91
- 7.05%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.34
-0.1
- 6.94%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0148
- 6.9%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 6.85%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
-0.0028
- 6.83%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.70
-0.0508
- 6.77%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.18
-0.013
- 6.74%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.25
-0.0182
- 6.66%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.73
-0.0519
- 6.61%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0022
- 6.21%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.34
0.0195
+ 6.1%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
0.02
+ 6.06%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
0.0181
+ 6.01%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.43
0.0246
+ 6%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.08
-0.005
- 5.89%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.41
0.13
+ 5.7%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.23
-0.25
- 5.58%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.34
0.0178
+ 5.56%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.63
-0.0354
- 5.33%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
0.005
+ 5.26%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
-0.05
- 5.26%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.45
-0.0241
- 5.12%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.0106
- 5.05%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
0.0065
+ 5.02%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.05
-0.055
- 5%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.17
-0.11
- 4.82%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.81
-0.0403
- 4.74%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.05
-0.2
- 4.71%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.82
0.215
+ 4.67%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$8.21
0.363
+ 4.63%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.73
-0.035
- 4.61%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
0.026
+ 4.6%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.38
-0.018
- 4.58%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.80
-0.51
- 4.51%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.49
0.147
+ 4.4%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
0.0025
+ 4.37%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.25
-0.65
- 4.36%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.20
0.05
+ 4.35%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.07
0.0031
+ 4.34%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.27
0.011
+ 4.32%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.59
0.0243
+ 4.27%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.35
-0.0155
- 4.25%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
-0.0128
- 4.17%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.72
-0.0739
- 4.12%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.34
0.013
+ 4.02%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.99
-0.0809
- 3.91%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.30
0.0112
+ 3.9%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.49
-1.34
- 3.85%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.23
-0.009
- 3.77%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0015
+ 3.77%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.16
0.0055
+ 3.66%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.31
0.0107
+ 3.64%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.42
-0.09
- 3.59%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.97
0.31
+ 3.58%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.12
0.004
+ 3.57%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.88
0.03
+ 3.53%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.69
-0.172
- 3.53%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.45%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
-0.0027
- 3.44%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.64
-1.45
- 3.44%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.86
-0.1
- 3.38%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.46
-0.05
- 3.31%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.89
-0.03
- 3.26%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.33
-0.34
- 3.19%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.21
-0.2
- 3.12%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
-0.015
- 3.12%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.34
-0.17
- 3.09%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.70
-0.0521
- 2.98%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.39
0.0397
+ 2.94%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.68
-0.0801
- 2.9%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0007
+ 2.87%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.44
0.04
+ 2.86%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.18
-0.062
- 2.77%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
0.021
+ 2.73%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.82
-0.05
- 2.67%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.94
-0.0255
- 2.65%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.20
-0.0597
- 2.64%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
-0.0009
- 2.5%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
0.004
+ 2.41%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.59
-0.41
- 2.41%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
0.0266
+ 2.4%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.08
-0.05
- 2.35%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.42
-0.01
- 2.33%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.12
0.07
+ 2.3%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.66
-0.27
- 2.26%
Teradyne (TER)
$57.61
1.26
+ 2.24%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.63
-0.0141
- 2.2%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.34
-0.03
- 2.19%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.36
-0.095
- 2.13%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.78
-0.0166
- 2.08%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.002
+ 2.06%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.37
-0.11
- 2.01%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0005
- 2%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.19
-0.244
- 1.96%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$126.67
2.42
+ 1.95%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0053
- 1.94%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
-0.003
- 1.83%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.87
-0.1
- 1.68%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
0.0067
+ 1.66%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
0.001
+ 1.64%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.05
-0.98
- 1.55%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$21.77
-0.34
- 1.54%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
-0.0036
- 1.5%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.66
-0.01
- 1.49%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
-0.0034
- 1.47%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
-0.0042
- 1.46%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.33
0.0047
+ 1.46%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.12
0.03
+ 1.44%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
0.0027
+ 1.43%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.20
-0.4
- 1.4%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.01
-0.14
- 1.38%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
-0.005
- 1.37%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
0.0002
+ 1.35%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.01
-0.08
- 1.31%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.86
0.1
+ 1.29%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.63
-0.07
- 1.23%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$102.25
-1.21
- 1.17%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.24
0.14
+ 1.07%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.46
0.12
+ 1.06%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.90
-0.05
- 1.01%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.29
0.06
+ 0.96%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.16
-0.04
- 0.95%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.002
- 0.95%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.15
-0.0775
- 0.94%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$83.20
-0.72
- 0.86%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
0.0021
+ 0.78%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.86
-0.18
- 0.78%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.83
-0.0065
- 0.77%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$106.85
-0.82
- 0.76%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.28
-0.002
- 0.71%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
-0.005
- 0.71%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
-0.0003
- 0.6%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.35
-0.775
- 0.6%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
0.0033
+ 0.53%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.20
0.09
+ 0.53%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.55
-0.0026
- 0.47%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.73
0.0033
+ 0.45%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.57
0.0699
+ 0.36%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
-0.01
- 0.28%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.14
-0.011
- 0.26%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
0.0013
+ 0.24%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.39
0.02
+ 0.18%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.91
0.01
+ 0.17%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$166.02
-0.29
- 0.17%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.49
-0.47
- 0.16%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.08
-0.03
- 0.15%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$4.98
0.0056
+ 0.11%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0.11%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$67.51
-0.05
- 0.07%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.51
0.001
+ 0.07%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.25
0.0099
+ 0.07%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.26
-0.0001
- 0.04%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.00
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.84
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Sundial IPO, Earnings Take The Spotlight

The week in cannabis will be a rather exciting one for cannabis investors as the earnings season for cannabis companies kicks in. Over the next five days, a ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more

KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) on Friday announced its acquisition of a new cannabis biotech company CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. CannBioRx Life ... read more
