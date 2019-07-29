Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 29, 2019
Gainers
- Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) shares increased by 4.63% to close at $8.21.
- Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 1.03%, closing at $7.84.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 9.27% to close at $4.36.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares gained 0.4%, closing at $1.25.
- Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 1.58%, closing at $11.55.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 0.51% to close at $5.93.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 3.2%, closing at $6.21.
- Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) fell by 2.9% to close at $5.35 after annoucing an expansion to Jamaica.
- Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 3.79% to close at $33.50.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 4.36% to close at $14.25.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.39% to close at $2.18.
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell by 0.24%, closing at $165.91.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares were down by 0.59%, closing at $107.01.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares tumbled by 2.9% to close at $2.68.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 2.35%, eventually closing at $2.08.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 0.54% to close at $3.70.
- The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) shares fell 1.21% to close at $102.25.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 3.45% to close at $40.64.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 1.99%, closing at $2.46.
- cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares tumbled by 4.27%, closing at $4.04.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 4.6% to close at $10.79.
