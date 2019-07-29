Gainers

(OTC: CURLF) shares increased by 4.63% to close at $8.21. Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 1.03%, closing at $7.84.

(NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 9.27% to close at $4.36. India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares gained 0.4%, closing at $1.25.

(NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 1.58%, closing at $11.55.





OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 0.51% to close at $5.93.

Losers

(NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 3.2%, closing at $6.21. Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) fell by 2.9% to close at $5.35 after annoucing an expansion to Jamaica.

(NYSE: CGC) shares fell 3.79% to close at $33.50. Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 4.36% to close at $14.25.

(NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.39% to close at $2.18. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell by 0.24%, closing at $165.91.

(NYSE: IIPR) shares were down by 0.59%, closing at $107.01. iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares tumbled by 2.9% to close at $2.68.

(OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 2.35%, eventually closing at $2.08. New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 0.54% to close at $3.70.

(NYSE: SMG) shares fell 1.21% to close at $102.25. Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 3.45% to close at $40.64.

(NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 1.99%, closing at $2.46. cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares tumbled by 4.27%, closing at $4.04.

