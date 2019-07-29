Market Overview

New York Governor Signs Bill To Decriminalize Pot Possession, Expunge Some Convictions
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2019 11:18am   Comments
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Monday that decriminalizes cannabis use in the state.

Why It Matters

After failing to pass adult use legislation during the most recent legislative session, New York will now reduce unlawful possession to a finable offense.

The bill removes all criminal penalties for possession of 2 ounces or less of marijuana, according to the Albany Times Union

Additionally, the bill establishes an expungement process for marijuana offenses for possession of small amounts. 

"Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana for far too long, and today we are ending this injustice once and for all," Cuomo said in a statement.

“By providing individuals who have suffered the consequences of an unfair marijuana conviction with a path to have their records expunged and by reducing draconian penalties, we are taking a critical step forward in addressing a broken and discriminatory criminal justice process."

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

What’s Next

The bill takes effect 30 days from its signature.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

