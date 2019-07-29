Market Overview

Leading Edge Pharms Appoints Detroit Piston Legend John Salley As EVP Of Marketing
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2019 10:32am
Cannabis-focused biotechnology company Leading Edge Pharms, Inc. said Monday former NBA champion John Salley has taken a role of Executive Vice President of the company.

Salley will manage the company’s CANNAVERA, the line of CBD-based topical pain and inflammation solutions. Aside from his professional basketball career, he is known to the public as a cannabis advocate and a longtime vegan.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Leading Edge products are known for containing the company's proprietary compound Silvidiol, which enables CBD to get to the pain site voiding systematic absorption.

"I tried Leading Edge's topical oil for a chronic back pain issue that was keeping me awake at night," said Salley. "The bottom line is the product works. The oil eased my discomfort, allowing me to sleep through the night for the first time in years. As I learned more about the company, it became clear that behind the product was a commitment to the science of CBD and a natural approach to improving lives. I'm excited to join the team and look forward to building market momentum for Leading Edge and CANNAVERA."

Salley won two NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons, and one title each with the Los Angeles Lakers And Chicago Bulls.

