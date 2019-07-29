Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTC: CRLBF) announced Monday the launch of its new dispensary brand Sunnyside.

Sunnyside is a wellness-base retailer that provides a holistic experience. What makes Sunnyside special, according to the company, is its focus on cannabis education and a large portfolio of cannabis brands.

It also focuses on convenience, allowing consumers to purchase products both in-store and online. The first location is scheduled to open in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in November, followed by locations in Florida, Ohio, Massachusetts, Arizona, Michigan and Illinois.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

“To unlock the full potential of the U.S. cannabis industry, we must evolve the retail experience to delight both current and prospective users,” said Cresco Labs CEO Charlie Bachtell. “Many of today’s dispensaries service the needs of traditional cannabis consumers. As the cultural landscape progresses, we’re building a modern, yet familiar store environment built on wellness, education and customer service to rapidly bring in new users and welcome them to cannabis.”

Cris Rivera, vice president of consumer experience at Cresco Labs, emphasized the importance of the Sunnyside’s customer data analytics.

“Not only will we have one of the most robust customer journey data-inputs in cannabis, but we will also collect insight on customer preference trends on new forms and flavors to inform our assortment and new product and services agenda.”

Cresco Labs closed Friday’s session at $8.23 per share.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.