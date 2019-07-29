Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cresco Labs Launches Sunnyside, A Special Dispensary Brand With An Innovative Retail Approach
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2019 9:18am   Comments
Share:
Cresco Labs Launches Sunnyside, A Special Dispensary Brand With An Innovative Retail Approach
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTC: CRLBF) announced Monday the launch of its new dispensary brand Sunnyside.

Sunnyside is a wellness-base retailer that provides a holistic experience. What makes Sunnyside special, according to the company, is its focus on cannabis education and a large portfolio of cannabis brands.

It also focuses on convenience, allowing consumers to purchase products both in-store and online. The first location is scheduled to open in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in November, followed by locations in Florida, Ohio, Massachusetts, Arizona, Michigan and Illinois.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

“To unlock the full potential of the U.S. cannabis industry, we must evolve the retail experience to delight both current and prospective users,” said Cresco Labs CEO Charlie Bachtell. “Many of today’s dispensaries service the needs of traditional cannabis consumers. As the cultural landscape progresses, we’re building a modern, yet familiar store environment built on wellness, education and customer service to rapidly bring in new users and welcome them to cannabis.”

Cris Rivera, vice president of consumer experience at Cresco Labs, emphasized the importance of the Sunnyside’s customer data analytics.

“Not only will we have one of the most robust customer journey data-inputs in cannabis, but we will also collect insight on customer preference trends on new forms and flavors to inform our assortment and new product and services agenda.”

Cresco Labs closed Friday’s session at $8.23 per share.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Charlie Bachtell Cris RiveraCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRLBF)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week, July 15
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More
Amazon, Sears Veteran Joins Cresco Labs As Chief Information Officer
There's A New Cannabis Index To Help Investors Measure The Industry
The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Madness, Illinois Legalization, FDA Hearing, And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.71
-0.225
- 1.89%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.49
0.008
+ 1.67%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.18
-0.07
- 1.65%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.86
-0.01
- 0.53%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.19
0.0831
+ 0.41%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.50
-0.01
- 0.4%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.38
0.005
+ 0.36%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.21
0.0141
+ 0.34%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.19
-0.01
- 0.24%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.35
-0.02
- 0.18%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.89
-0.01
- 0.17%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.69
-0.0099
- 0.17%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.10
0.01
+ 0.16%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.42
0.01
+ 0.16%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$166.58
0.27
+ 0.16%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.93
-0.1899
- 0.15%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.77
0.01
+ 0.13%
HEXO (HEXO)
$3.98
-0.005
- 0.13%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.13
0.02
+ 0.12%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.63
0.03
+ 0.1%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$124.37
0.12
+ 0.1%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.32
0.01
+ 0.09%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.35
0.01
+ 0.09%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$107.76
0.09
+ 0.08%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.92
0.01
+ 0.08%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.98
0.005
+ 0.08%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.06
-0.03
- 0.07%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.91
0.01
+ 0.07%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.99
-0.01
- 0.06%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$22.10
-0.01
- 0.05%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$67.54
-0.02
- 0.03%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$63.05
0.02
+ 0.03%
Teradyne (TER)
$56.36
0.01
+ 0.02%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.64
-0.0001
- 0.02%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.98
0.02
+ 0.01%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$83.93
0.01
+ 0.01%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.51
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.29
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.40
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.76
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.87
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.10
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.23
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.85
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$4.98
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.11
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.78
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.04
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.66
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.35
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.23
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.44
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.15
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.57
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.28
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.40
+ 0%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.66
+ 0%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.50
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.77
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.34
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.87
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.77
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.32
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.41
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.68
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.28
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.84
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.51
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.39
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.07
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.60
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.75
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.00
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.38
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.46
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.24
+ 0%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.67
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.08
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$15.12
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.76
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.51
+ 0%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.28
+ 0%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$34.83
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.85
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.75
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.09
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.15
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.48
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.44
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.13
+ 0%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.46
+ 0%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.24
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.26
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.96
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.48
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.73
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.07
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.72
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.10
+ 0%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.57
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.05
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.17
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.15
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.95
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.96
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.36
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.37
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.56
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.80
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.84
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.61
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

The 3 Most Important Things To Know When Buying CBD

By Tess Rose Lampert, via WeedMaps News. The cannabidiol (CBD) trend is reaching into almost every industry — beer, manicures, and any other consumer ... read more

TOKE Talk: Another Cannabis ETF Is Here

The 420 holiday, the annual ode to cannabis indulgences, is celebrated in April, but for marijuana and exchange traded funds investors, July 2019 has ... read more

Cannabis Decontamination: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

While cannabis has many beneficial properties for both medical and recreational users, it also comes with intrinsic dangers like mold and ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session