Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aphria Announces Expansion To Jamaica

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2019 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Aphria Announces Expansion To Jamaica
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Canada-based cannabis company Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) announced Monday its subsidiary will expand operation to Jamaica.

What Happened

Aphria's subsidiary Marigold Projects Jamaica Limited was granted a retail Herb House license from Jamaica's Cannabis Licensing Authority to open a new store in the city of Kingston, the company said in a press release. The new location will overlook the Peter Tosh Museum and include a smoking lounge, a selection of high-end accessories for sale, and Marigold's propriety strains of cannabis and brands called Sensei Gold.

Aphria owns 49% of Marigold and the subsidiary holds a Tier 3 license to cultivate more than five-acres of land with cannabis for use across medical, scientific, and therapeutic purposes, the company said.

Why It's Important

Aphria interim CEO Irwin Simon said the company has a "tremendous opportunity" in Jamaica from a domestic and international perspective. Being granted approval from the Jamaican government can be seen as validation of its high-quality cannabis productions.

Aphria will continue focusing on its business plan of creating long-term value, sales growth, and profit in its base of Canada and internationally. The company already has plans to open four other locations in Jamaica if it receives regulatory approval to do so.

Aphria shares closed Friday at $5.50. and ticked slightly higher Monday morning.

Related Links:

Aphria Chairman: 'Short-Seller Report Was A Wake-Up Call'

Jefferies Sees 60-Percent Upside In Aphria Shares, Says Buy The Dip

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Irwin Simon Jamaica Marigold Projects Jamaica Sensei GoldCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APHA)

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Sundial IPO, Earnings Take The Spotlight
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 26, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 24, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 23, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.71
-0.225
- 1.89%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.49
0.008
+ 1.67%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.18
-0.07
- 1.65%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.86
-0.01
- 0.53%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.19
0.0831
+ 0.41%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.50
-0.01
- 0.4%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.38
0.005
+ 0.36%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.21
0.0141
+ 0.34%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.19
-0.01
- 0.24%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.35
-0.02
- 0.18%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.89
-0.01
- 0.17%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.69
-0.0099
- 0.17%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.10
0.01
+ 0.16%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.42
0.01
+ 0.16%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$166.58
0.27
+ 0.16%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.93
-0.1899
- 0.15%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.77
0.01
+ 0.13%
HEXO (HEXO)
$3.98
-0.005
- 0.13%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.13
0.02
+ 0.12%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.63
0.03
+ 0.1%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$124.37
0.12
+ 0.1%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.32
0.01
+ 0.09%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.35
0.01
+ 0.09%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$107.76
0.09
+ 0.08%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.92
0.01
+ 0.08%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.98
0.005
+ 0.08%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.06
-0.03
- 0.07%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.91
0.01
+ 0.07%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.99
-0.01
- 0.06%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$22.10
-0.01
- 0.05%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$67.54
-0.02
- 0.03%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$63.05
0.02
+ 0.03%
Teradyne (TER)
$56.36
0.01
+ 0.02%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.64
-0.0001
- 0.02%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.98
0.02
+ 0.01%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$83.93
0.01
+ 0.01%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.51
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.29
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.40
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.76
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.87
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.10
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.23
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.85
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$4.98
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.11
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.78
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.04
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.66
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.35
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.23
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.44
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.15
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.57
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.28
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.40
+ 0%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.66
+ 0%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.50
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.77
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.34
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.87
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.77
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.32
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.41
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.68
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.28
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.84
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.51
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.39
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.07
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.60
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.75
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.00
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.38
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.46
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.24
+ 0%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.67
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.08
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$15.12
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.76
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.51
+ 0%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.28
+ 0%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$34.83
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.85
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.75
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.09
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.15
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.48
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.44
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.13
+ 0%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.46
+ 0%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.24
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.26
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.96
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.48
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.73
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.07
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.72
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.10
+ 0%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.57
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.05
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.17
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.15
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.95
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.96
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.36
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.37
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.56
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.80
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.84
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.61
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

The 3 Most Important Things To Know When Buying CBD

By Tess Rose Lampert, via WeedMaps News. The cannabidiol (CBD) trend is reaching into almost every industry — beer, manicures, and any other consumer ... read more

TOKE Talk: Another Cannabis ETF Is Here

The 420 holiday, the annual ode to cannabis indulgences, is celebrated in April, but for marijuana and exchange traded funds investors, July 2019 has ... read more

Cannabis Decontamination: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

While cannabis has many beneficial properties for both medical and recreational users, it also comes with intrinsic dangers like mold and ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session