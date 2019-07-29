Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Short Of Federal Reform, Medical Cannabis Patients And Investors Need To Think Long To Remain Healthy In Patchwork Markets
New Frontier Data  
July 29, 2019 4:53pm   Comments
Share:
Short Of Federal Reform, Medical Cannabis Patients And Investors Need To Think Long To Remain Healthy In Patchwork Markets
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

By J.J. McCoy, Senior Managing Editor, New Frontier Data

Medical cannabis patients tend to have enough concerns as it is, before any aggravation about the peculiarities of their particular state programs. Yet, it is an unavoidable condition for most patients and investors that they keep current with the patchwork of state policies and politics which characterize today's markets pending federal reform.

After review earlier this month of how state medical cannabis markets vary in their saturation levels, analysis of data collected across legalized medical-cannabis markets nationwide shows that numbers of participating patients drop significantly wherever adult-use products are legalized for purchase (even among neighbors). The dynamic holds despite varying levels of saturation rates depending on time (e.g., longer-established programs in Colorado and Oregon saw patient saturation rates reach about 2x that of newer, shorter-operated programs in Massachusetts, Nevada, and Vermont).

Divergence in programs lead to different outcomes state to state, but since a decline in a medical market occurs whenever an adult-use market opens, it is incumbent upon license-holders (whether of prescriptions cards or business licenses) to understand the political dynamics and trends within their respective states regarding any potential or pending adoption of full-use programs.

How will a recreational market affect medical-use participants? What amount of supply capacity will be required to efficiently fulfill demand? Since success amid either and both medical and adult-use markets depends on the conditions to participate or adapt – while still discouraging consumers from dropping out of legal markets and programs to save time and effort in the illicit market – there is a premium on flexibility: Modularity in approach is required for agility amid uncertainty.

That holds true for operators as well as regulators. In one business-case example, a cultivations operator was looking to build a $20 million facility before a board member presciently asked for clarity about what position they might find themselves in a few years later, once its state's full-use program was to be activated. Upon further review, the investment call was overturned.

As illustrated in Michigan this month, each state has developed unique regulatory structures for medical and adult-use sales, with various ranges of incentives for registered medical cannabis patients to remain in its programs. Such differences include (but are not limited to) taxes affecting point-of-sale prices, costs of medical card renewals and doctor's visits, availability of products across markets, and possession and purchase limits for patients and adult consumers.

Michigan officials have devised a new license type for large-scale cultivators to operate in both the medical and adult-use markets, by allowing the growers to have more plants than previously capped under state law. The state will also allow both medical and adult-use products to be sold in the same retail stores, provided that the products are distinctly separated. Likewise, should the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency deem conditions necessary, it has authority to temporarily allow for transfer of medical cannabis to the recreational market.

Conversely in some other states, though medical marijuana products often provide a higher THC potency, the prevalence and product choices of adult-use retailers offer some tempting incentives to avoid registering as a patient and instead shop directly to self-medicate. For their part, Illinois regulators have made provisions for dispensaries in that state's forthcoming adult-use program to prioritize medical patients in case of any cannabis supply shortage after recreational sales begin on January 1, 2020.

The post Short of Federal Reform, Medical Cannabis Patients and Investors Need to Think Long to Remain Healthy in Patchworked Markets appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBDCannabis Government News Regulations Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
-0.0195
- 35.52%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
-0.0296
- 31.83%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.003
+ 25.42%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.02
-0.85
- 21.96%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0044
- 16.74%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.31
-0.06
- 16.22%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.09
-0.1971
- 15.34%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0291
- 14.1%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0043
- 13.6%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.0079
- 13.41%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.006
+ 12.94%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
0.006
+ 10.71%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.69
1.5725
+ 10.4%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
-0.0264
- 10.04%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.007
+ 9.59%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.37
0.38
+ 9.54%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.75
0.0644
+ 9.45%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.25
-0.1258
- 9.14%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
-0.025
- 9.09%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.66
-0.065
- 9.03%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0041
+ 8.98%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0029
- 8.81%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.65
0.0506
+ 8.5%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.16
-0.0143
- 8.36%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0013
+ 8.18%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
-0.018
- 7.83%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.71
-0.0569
- 7.39%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.90
-0.3
- 7.14%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.00
-0.91
- 7.05%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.34
-0.1
- 6.94%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0148
- 6.9%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 6.85%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
-0.0028
- 6.83%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.70
-0.0508
- 6.77%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.18
-0.013
- 6.74%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.25
-0.0182
- 6.66%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.73
-0.0519
- 6.61%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0022
- 6.21%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.34
0.0195
+ 6.1%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
0.02
+ 6.06%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
0.0181
+ 6.01%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.43
0.0246
+ 6%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.08
-0.005
- 5.89%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.41
0.13
+ 5.7%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.23
-0.25
- 5.58%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.34
0.0178
+ 5.56%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.63
-0.0354
- 5.33%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
0.005
+ 5.26%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
-0.05
- 5.26%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.45
-0.0241
- 5.12%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.0106
- 5.05%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
0.0065
+ 5.02%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.05
-0.055
- 5%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.17
-0.11
- 4.82%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.81
-0.0403
- 4.74%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.05
-0.2
- 4.71%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.82
0.215
+ 4.67%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$8.21
0.363
+ 4.63%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.73
-0.035
- 4.61%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
0.026
+ 4.6%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.38
-0.018
- 4.58%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.80
-0.51
- 4.51%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.49
0.147
+ 4.4%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
0.0025
+ 4.37%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.25
-0.65
- 4.36%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.20
0.05
+ 4.35%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.07
0.0031
+ 4.34%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.27
0.011
+ 4.32%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.59
0.0243
+ 4.27%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.35
-0.0155
- 4.25%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
-0.0128
- 4.17%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.72
-0.0739
- 4.12%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.34
0.013
+ 4.02%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.99
-0.0809
- 3.91%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.30
0.0112
+ 3.9%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.49
-1.34
- 3.85%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.23
-0.009
- 3.77%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0015
+ 3.77%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.16
0.0055
+ 3.66%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.31
0.0107
+ 3.64%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.42
-0.09
- 3.59%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.97
0.31
+ 3.58%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.12
0.004
+ 3.57%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.88
0.03
+ 3.53%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.69
-0.172
- 3.53%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.45%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
-0.0027
- 3.44%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.64
-1.45
- 3.44%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.86
-0.1
- 3.38%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.46
-0.05
- 3.31%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.89
-0.03
- 3.26%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.33
-0.34
- 3.19%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.21
-0.2
- 3.12%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
-0.015
- 3.12%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.34
-0.17
- 3.09%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.70
-0.0521
- 2.98%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.39
0.0397
+ 2.94%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.68
-0.0801
- 2.9%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0007
+ 2.87%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.44
0.04
+ 2.86%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.18
-0.062
- 2.77%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
0.021
+ 2.73%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.82
-0.05
- 2.67%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.94
-0.0255
- 2.65%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.20
-0.0597
- 2.64%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
-0.0009
- 2.5%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
0.004
+ 2.41%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.59
-0.41
- 2.41%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
0.0266
+ 2.4%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.08
-0.05
- 2.35%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.42
-0.01
- 2.33%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.12
0.07
+ 2.3%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.66
-0.27
- 2.26%
Teradyne (TER)
$57.61
1.26
+ 2.24%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.63
-0.0141
- 2.2%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.34
-0.03
- 2.19%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.36
-0.095
- 2.13%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.78
-0.0166
- 2.08%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.002
+ 2.06%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.37
-0.11
- 2.01%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0005
- 2%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.19
-0.244
- 1.96%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$126.67
2.42
+ 1.95%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0053
- 1.94%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
-0.003
- 1.83%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.87
-0.1
- 1.68%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
0.0067
+ 1.66%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
0.001
+ 1.64%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.05
-0.98
- 1.55%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$21.77
-0.34
- 1.54%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
-0.0036
- 1.5%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.66
-0.01
- 1.49%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
-0.0034
- 1.47%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
-0.0042
- 1.46%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.33
0.0047
+ 1.46%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.12
0.03
+ 1.44%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
0.0027
+ 1.43%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.20
-0.4
- 1.4%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.01
-0.14
- 1.38%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
-0.005
- 1.37%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
0.0002
+ 1.35%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.01
-0.08
- 1.31%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.86
0.1
+ 1.29%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.63
-0.07
- 1.23%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$102.25
-1.21
- 1.17%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.24
0.14
+ 1.07%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.46
0.12
+ 1.06%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.90
-0.05
- 1.01%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.29
0.06
+ 0.96%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.16
-0.04
- 0.95%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.002
- 0.95%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.15
-0.0775
- 0.94%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$83.20
-0.72
- 0.86%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
0.0021
+ 0.78%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.86
-0.18
- 0.78%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.83
-0.0065
- 0.77%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$106.85
-0.82
- 0.76%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.28
-0.002
- 0.71%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
-0.005
- 0.71%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
-0.0003
- 0.6%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.35
-0.775
- 0.6%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
0.0033
+ 0.53%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.20
0.09
+ 0.53%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.55
-0.0026
- 0.47%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.73
0.0033
+ 0.45%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.57
0.0699
+ 0.36%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
-0.01
- 0.28%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.14
-0.011
- 0.26%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
0.0013
+ 0.24%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.39
0.02
+ 0.18%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.91
0.01
+ 0.17%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$166.02
-0.29
- 0.17%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.49
-0.47
- 0.16%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.08
-0.03
- 0.15%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$4.98
0.0056
+ 0.11%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0.11%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$67.51
-0.05
- 0.07%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.51
0.001
+ 0.07%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.25
0.0099
+ 0.07%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.26
-0.0001
- 0.04%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.00
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.84
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Sundial IPO, Earnings Take The Spotlight

The week in cannabis will be a rather exciting one for cannabis investors as the earnings season for cannabis companies kicks in. Over the next five days, a ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more

KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) on Friday announced its acquisition of a new cannabis biotech company CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. CannBioRx Life ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Decline In Medical Cannabis Patient Participation

U.S. Senators Introduce $287 Billion Highway Bill