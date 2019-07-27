alice + olivia And Kush Queen Launch CBD Collaboration

alice + olivia this week announced plans to enter the CBD space through a partnership Kush Queen.

alice + olivia’s CEO and creative director Stacey Bendet and Olivia Alexander, the founder and CEO of Kush Queen, collaborated to create a collection which includes an initial lineup of topical products and bath products.

“The alice + olivia x Kush Queen CBD collection is marked by whimsical designs featuring the brand’s signature ‘StaceFace’ motif of black sunglasses and a bold red lip inspired by the fashion house’s founder Stacey Bendet,” a company representative said.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

The full range of alice + olivia x Kush Queen products will be available to consumers starting Sept. 1.

Commenting on the issue, Alexander told Benzinga, “When alice + olivia reached out to me I thought it was too good to be true because I literally have Alice + Olivia hanging in my closet, I am an A+O girl. It's a career-defining moment for me because I started this brand with $0 and a vision to make cannabis products for people like myself, who did not relate to stoner culture. When they explained to me that they wanted to make CBD products for the brand, I knew it would be a huge moment for CBD, Kush Queen, and A+O.”