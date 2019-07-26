Gainers

Losers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.23% to close at $6.41.

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 5.65%, to close at $5.51.

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 0.74% to close at $34.82.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 0.47%, to close at $14.90.

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 2.93%, to close at $3.98.

MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 0.78% to close at $2.13.

Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 0.0%, to close at $2.50.

