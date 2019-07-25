Market Overview

Leafwire Closes $1M Funding Round
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2019 3:08pm
Leafwire, a global cannabis business network, this week closed its seed funding round of $1 million.

Leafwire often has over 1,000 members visiting the platform daily, and is projected to surpass 25,000 members by the end of 2019.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

The company also announced the launch of its new Marketplace feature, as well as plans to roll out one of the largest cannabis job boards in the industry in the coming weeks.

"Cannabis businesses already face an uphill battle when it comes to banking access, onerous tax laws, ever-changing regulations, difficulty fundraising and overall public stigma," Peter Vogel, CEO and co-founder of Leafwire told Benzinga. "Leafwire was built to help alleviate some of these challenges - to provide a platform where business can share information, connect, support each other, collaborate, find employees and even find investors - all in a safe, cannabis-friendly environment where businesses don't have to worry about being censored or having their pages shut-down on a whim."

