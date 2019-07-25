Colorado's Free Leaf411 Hotline Plans Aims For September Launch

Public cannabis education is lagging the industry development, and the stigma surrounding the drug doesn't help.

Two Colorado women decided to change this.

Katherine Golden and Jennifer Axcell are launching Colorado’s free cannabis nurse hotline, according to the Denver alt weekly Westword. They plan the start of their hotline, Leaf411, by September, with the purpose of helping the cannabis industry by educating its consumers.

Who's On The Line?

Only registered nurses with cannabis education experience will answer the phones and cannabis-related questions from callers. The hotline won’t be an emergency line.

The pair met at a Boulder-based medical marijuana clinic where they were working, Westword said.

Golden, a registered nurse, was drawn to cannabis after seeing the benefits her brother-in-law experienced while sick with cancer.

Cannabis helped Axcell deal with the pain from a car accident.

Both women were fascinated by the benefits cannabis provided and decided to become a part of the medical marijuana industry, the alt weekly said.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

All Cannabis Questions Answered

What should make Leaf411 unique and hopefully successful are registered nurses who have experience with medical marijuana.

This is not the only cannabis hotline that exists: a division of Denver Health operates a marijuana health and safety hotline. Nevertheless, the duo said they have more to offer, pointing out the importance of the professional cannabis experience nurses at Leaf411 will have.

Golden and Axcell are applying for state funding and are inviting cannabis industry donors to participate, Westword said.

They plan to answer all possible cannabis-related questions through their hotline, from treating anxiety to more severe illnesses and possible side effects.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Photo from Leaf411's Facebook.