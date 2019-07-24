Market Overview

Harvest Health & Recreation Acquires Urban Greenhouse, Expands In Arizona
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2019 11:41am
Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF) said Wednesday it will acquire Phoenix operator Urban Greenhouse.

The company will expand its footprint across Arizona by taking Urban Greenhouse operations, whose dispensary will operate under Harvest’s House of Cannabis stores.

“As we grow to be the most valuable cannabis company, it is imperative that we continue efforts in key cannabis markets including our home state of Arizona to bring the community greater economic development and provide consumers easier access to high-quality retail experiences and products,” said Harvest Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi.

“Urban Greenhouse has done an exceptional job of becoming a household name in Phoenix and with its excellent real estate position and community reputation, we believe Harvest’s expert operational team will only accelerate the growth for the already successful dispensary.”

In addition to its 13 dispensaries and cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Arizona, the company also recently obtained the right to run a dispensary in Casa Grande.

Harvest’s stock traded at $5.13 per share on Wednesday morning.

