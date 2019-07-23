Market Overview

Acreage Holdings Appoints Former Gartner, Heineken Exec Laurence Wolfe As SVP
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2019 1:59pm   Comments
Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF) has appointed Laurence Wolfe as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Distribution.

Wolfe will leverage Acreage’s industry leading 20-state footprint (including pending acquisitions) to build a world-class end-to-end supply chain, develop strategic supply chain partnerships, and ensure customer excellence.

Wolfe will report to Acreage Chief Operating Officer Robert Daino, who said, “Laurence brings an extensive track record for leading end-to-end supply chains achieved through exceptional business leadership, transformational strategy and best-in-class operations. He possesses the leadership and skill set required to build and implement a system that promises our customers the highest quality experience in our dispensaries and with all of our products.”

Wolfe joins Acreage from Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT), where he was a Leadership Partner in supply chain advisory and consultancy. Prior to Wolfe’s position with Gartner, he was Senior Vice President of Operations of Heineken USA, where he was responsible for the end-to-end supply chain management across the U.S.

Posted-In: Laurence WolfeCannabis News Markets

