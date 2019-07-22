Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 22, 2019
Gainers
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares rose 2.34%, to close at $7.98, trading high after Friday's acquisition of Grassroots for $875 million.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 12.59%, to close at $12.16.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 1.61%, eventually closing at $6.73.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 3.29%, eventually closing at $6.18.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 1.76%, eventually closing at $34.86; subsidiary Canopy Rivers received a Health Canada License.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 1.87%, eventually closing at $14.69.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 1.44% to close at $2.73, as annoucements of forming an internal review committee did little to change investor's interest.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 2.9%, to close at $7.69.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.42% to close at $163.11.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 3.87%, eventually closing at $4.72.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 5.0%, eventually closing at $1.33.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 8.31%, eventually closing at $113.07.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares tumbled by 4.2%, eventually closing at $2.74.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 2.48% to close at $12.56.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 2.54%, to close at $2.07.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 8.89%, to close at $3.69.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 0.95%, eventually closing at $6.27.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 4.77% to close at $14.39.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 3.19%, eventually closing at $42.20.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 3.77%, eventually closing at $2.30.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 2.44%, eventually closing at $4.00.
Top Stories:
Posted-In: Cannabis
