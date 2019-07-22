Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 22, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2019 4:18pm   Comments
Gainers

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 1.61%, eventually closing at $6.73.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 3.29%, eventually closing at $6.18.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 1.76%, eventually closing at $34.86; subsidiary Canopy Rivers received a Health Canada License.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 1.87%, eventually closing at $14.69.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 1.44% to close at $2.73, as annoucements of forming an internal review committee did little to change investor's interest.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 2.9%, to close at $7.69.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.42% to close at $163.11.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 3.87%, eventually closing at $4.72.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 5.0%, eventually closing at $1.33.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 8.31%, eventually closing at $113.07.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares tumbled by 4.2%, eventually closing at $2.74.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 2.48% to close at $12.56.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 2.54%, to close at $2.07.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 8.89%, to close at $3.69.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 0.95%, eventually closing at $6.27.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 4.77% to close at $14.39.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 3.19%, eventually closing at $42.20.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 3.77%, eventually closing at $2.30.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 2.44%, eventually closing at $4.00.

Top Stories:

The Week In Cannabis: A New Global Leader, Moves In UK And Colombia, ETFs Outperform

California And Industrial Hemp Challenge: Agricultural Commodity Or Cannabis

TD Ameritrade Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, CEO Tim Hockey To Depart In 2020