SLANG Worldwide And Global Cannabis Corp Reach Greece

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX:SLNG) said Monday it will reach Greece through a partnership with Global Cannabis Corp. GCC’s subsidiary GCC Pharma S.A. is one of the first companies to attain a medical cannabis installation license from the government of Greece.

SLANG provided assistance to the GCC’s application process, in exchange gaining a 20% interest in GCC. SLANG plans to advance its partnership with GCC in order to present its brand portfolio to the EU in the following year.

SLANG Worldwide is a company in the cannabis consumer packaged goods industry with a portfolio of popular brands that are distributed across 12 U.S. states.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

"The addition of GCC to SLANG's partner network is a major milestone in our global expansion strategy," said Peter Miller, CEO of SLANG. "This partnership can help lead to the awareness of our brands in new and key markets while leveraging the capital-light growth model that Slang has optimized in the United States."

The legal cannabis market in Greece has huge potential, expected to reach €1.9 billion by 2028.

"We are extremely pleased to be amongst the first recipients of a cannabis license in Greece, a strategic entry point into the rapidly growing EU region with a population exceeding 740 million people," said Loannis Papadopoulos, CEO of GCC. "SLANG's diverse product portfolio and proven extraction and manufacturing expertise will be key to the timely introduction of our offering to medical cannabis patients."