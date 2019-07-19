Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 19, 2019

Gainers

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares increased by 0.07% to close at $14.97.

India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares increased by 6.87% to close at $1.40.

iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares increased by 2.14% to close at $2.86.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 3.05%, closing at $4.05.

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.41%, to close at $43.59.

(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.41%, to close at $43.59.





Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 1.27%, closing at $2.39.

Losers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 1.58%, to close at $6.84.

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 0.93%, to close at $6.39.

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 0.87% to close at $35.49.

CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 5.46%, eventually closing at $2.77.

Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 0.54% to close at $7.80.

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 4.0%, to close at $7.92.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 0.33%, eventually closing at $165.46.

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 1.8%, eventually closing at $4.91.

Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 0.23% to close at $123.32.

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares tumbled by 0.46%, eventually closing at $12.88.

MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 4.07%, eventually closing at $2.12.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 1.56% to close at $6.33.

Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 0.59% to close at $15.11.

cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 5.09%, eventually closing at $4.10.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 9.01%, eventually closing at $10.80.

