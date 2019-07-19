Meet NACBio, The New Cannabis Intelligence-As-A-Service Company

This week, Canadian entrepreneur Dr. Tyler Wish and National Access Cannabis Corp. (OTC: NACNF) announced the launch of NACBio, a cannabis intelligence-as-a-service company.

NACBio will be assembling a large database and biobank of cannabis users that integrates high-quality information about the consumer, the products they’re using, and the outcomes they experience.

“Most other industries are using big data approaches for innovation and competitive intelligence, but the cannabis sector has yet to assemble the necessary infrastructure and capabilities. We believe data intelligence is an enormous catalyst for further innovation in this nascent industry,” Wish told Benzinga. “NACBio’s intelligence platform will enable innovation within the cannabis industry by empowering cultivators, retailers, consumers and other stakeholders to better understand how cannabis works in the real world.”

NACBio already has a strategic partnership with NAC and is in the process of forming partnerships with some of the other leading cannabis companies Canada.